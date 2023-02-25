Northwest men’s basketball recognized its seniors against Missouri Southern Feb. 25 in Bearcat Arena. The Bearcats celebrated include senior guard Diego Bernard, junior forward Wes Dreamer and junior forward Luke Waters.
At the Northwest Athletics’ media luncheon Feb. 21, coach Ben McCollum said Dreamer is unsure about his future, but the team honored him just in case. If it truly is the end for Dreamer, all three players made sure to finish the final regular season of their careers with a bang. All three recorded double-digit points to lead Northwest to a 75-64 win against the Lions Feb. 25.
Waters, who recorded 11 points, said Senior Day was special, and he couldn't have asked for a better atmosphere to play in than Bearcat Arena.
“It means the world — the support that I’ve got from my family, the community, the students here — it’s been unmatched,” Waters said, “I couldn’t have imagined going anywhere else for my college experience. It was just amazing. I loved it.”
McCollum has seen multiple players go through the program during his time with Northwest. In fact, the 14th-year coach said he isn’t as nostalgic as he should be for Senior Day.
“I don’t overthink it a lot, but those guys celebrating their accomplishments is always good,” McCollum said. “They’ve done a lot for this program and a lot more for Northwest Missouri State. They’re special kids and special players.”
Just one minute into the game, the Bearcats (27-2, 20-2 MIAA) got started with a Bernard steal and slam-dunk ,which was matched with an eruption of cheers from the fans in Bearcat Arena.
Northwest went up 2-0 just 40 seconds into the contest and never looked back, as the team led the rest of the way.
Even with control throughout, the Bearcats struggled early from deep. After starting 0-for-6 from 3-point range for nearly the first 10 minutes, sophomore guard Mitch Mascari nailed a 3 to extend the Bearcats lead to 19-11 with 10:05 left in the first half.
“When you’re not ready, shots don’t fall — that’s what happened,” McCollum said. “We just weren’t dialed in, we weren’t focused in and we didn’t bring energy. We executed well enough and we have really good players and they did enough and I’m still proud of them.”
The ’Cats finished the first half on a 16-9 run to go into the locker room with a 35-20 lead over the Lions (16-12, 12-10 MIAA). Freshman guard Bennett Stirtz got the Bearcats going in the second half with a 3-pointer with 19:45 left to play.
With 16:48 to go in the half, Bernard hit a 3-pointer. On the next possession, the senior drove into the paint, but was sent to the free throw line after being fouled by Southern’s sophomore forward Sam Thompson. To the delight of the Northwest faithful in attendance, both shots remained true. Two possessions later, Bernard found Dreamer on the outside for 3.
That assist brought Bernard to 500 assists in his career. He is the third player in Northwest history to reach 500 career assists and is the first player to have 2,000 or more career points, 900 or more career rebounds and 500 or more career assists in a career.
Southern started to claw back into the game, bringing the score to within 12 with five minutes remaining in the second half. Waters said the Bearcats just couldn’t pull away from the Lions.
“We built that 15-20 point lead in the first half, and then we came out in the second half and it just kind of stayed there,” Waters said. “We just kind of got complacent. So, going into the postseason, we’re gonna have to fix that and do a lot better. It was still a good one, nonetheless.”
The Bearcats ended the game with a back-and-forth with the Lions, but Northwest ultimately maintained a double-digit lead for the rest of the half, game and regular season. The win marks the second time in three seasons the Bearcats have won 20 or more conference games.
Northwest will head into the MIAA Tournament as the No. 1 seed and will look to win its seventh tournament championship in eight seasons.
“The MIAA Tournament is ‘win or go home,’ so we got to be ready to go,” Water said. “Being able to carry a little bit of a win streak in is always a good thing, so we’re looking forward to next week. Hopefully, we can bring home a tournament championship.”
As for Northwest women’s basketball (14-14, 9-13 MIAA), the team will be the No. 8 seed in the MIAA Tournament March 1-5, after the Bearcats fell short 62-55 against Missouri Southern (24-6, 16-6 MIAA) Feb. 25 in the final game of the regular season.
Before the game, however, the women’s team also honored one of its players — junior forward Paityn Rau. Coach Austin Meyer said at Northwest Athletics’ media luncheon Feb. 21 that Rau was forced to medically retire due to unspecified lingering injuries. She played two seasons with the Bearcats, totaling 308 points, 205 rebounds and 41 blocks. She also helped the team to a decade-best record of 17-12 in the 2021-22 season.
In the game with the Lions, Southern struck first merely 16 seconds into the game, but the Bearcats answered with an 8-0 scoring run until a jumper by Southern sophomore guard Lacy Stokes with 5:50 left in the first quarter. The reigning MIAA Freshman of the Year sparked the Lions’ own 8-0 run to take a 10-8 lead with 3:34 left in the first quarter. After one quarter, the ’Cats trailed 13-10 and were 4-for-13 (30.77%) from the field.
Northwest saw slight improvement in the second quarter, shooting 4-for-12 (33.33%) from the field. Coupling that with the defense holding the Lions to 22.22% from the field, which was over 20% lower than the Lions’ shooting performance in the first quarter, gave the Bearcats a 24-22 lead heading into halftime. Coach Austin Meyer said the ’Cats were into it defensively.
“We really wanted them to lock in, focus, play hard, communicate and fly around,” Meyer said. “I thought we did that for the most part. Just, a team as good as (Southern), if you have a couple breakdowns here and there, they’re going to make you pay.”
Southern came out hot in the third quarter, building a 34-27 lead. The Bearcats tried to climb back with a sophomore guard Molly Hartnett layup and a freshman guard Lindsey Kelderman 3, but the Lions kept the pressure on by seemingly matching the ’Cats every time they scored.
The third quarter ended as Hartnett drove into the paint and jumped up for a layup but was fouled. She fell to the ground as the ball bounced around the rim before going into the hoop.
Hartnett jumped and pumped herself up before heading to the line as the fans erupted in support. She made the and-one to cut the deficit to 39-36.
“Any and-one, I try and get hype for that extra boost of energy or momentum that we get,” Hartnett said. “I try to get my team going, you know, get excited and it gets us ready for the next play and gets us more excited.”
In the fourth quarter, it went back and forth, but Hartnett went into the paint, again, and capitalized on another and-one to tie the game at 45. The Lions roared back, rebuilding their lead and finishing the game in front 62-55.
The loss dropped the Bearcats to .500 on the season, and they will next head to the MIAA Tournament March 1-5 in the Municipal Auditorium in Kansas City, Missouri. Later after the game, the MIAA announced the seeding on the women’s side of the bracket. Northwest claims the eighth seed and will play Newman at 6 p.m. March 1 in Kansas City.
“Hopefully, it doesn’t affect our confidence,” Meyer said of the teams’ loss to the Lions. “Just making sure we go in there and play hard and compete. I think, at the end of the day, even though we had our struggles offensively today, we put together a couple games where I felt like we played hard and we competed. So, hopefully we can carry that into Kansas City.”
