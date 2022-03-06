Northwest men's basketball has been slated at third Division II Central Region Tournament, the NCAA announced during the Division II Selection Show on Sunday evening.
The Bearcats will have a first-round matchup against sixth-seeded Minnesota State University Moorhead, a team that punched its ticket into the region by winning the Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference Tournament, on March 12 at noon in Sioux Falls, South Dakota.
“I feel like it’s just onto the next,” Northwest junior guard Trevor Hudgins said after the Bearcats' 84-76 win over Washburn in the MIAA Tournament title game. “It’s win or go home now. This is all fun and games, and it’s fun to win, but now it’s the real NCAA Tournament, and we gotta focus on and prepare for that.”
Top-seeded Augustana will host the Central Region Tournament March 12-15 at the Samford Pentagon.
The full rankings include No. 1 Augustana (24-3), No. 2 Minnesota Duluth (25-5), No. 3 Northwest (28-5), No. 4 Upper Iowa (25-5), No. 5 Central Oklahoma (24-6), No. 6 Minnesota State University Moorhead (19-11), No. 7 Washburn (21-10) and No. 8 Southwestern Oklahoma State (14-16).
Only the top eight teams in each region made the cut — a two-team difference from 2020-21, when the NCAA adjusted to COVID-19 cancellations by limiting each regional bracket to six teams.
The Bearcats and Dragons have only met three teams, with the most recent being during the opening weekend of the 2019-20 season. Northwest walked away with a 92-71 triumph, but Moorhead won the first two matchups in November 2014 and March 2015.
Four of Northwest's current starters — Hudgins, Wes Dreamer, Luke Waters and Diego Bernard — played during the Bearcats' win over the Dragons two years ago.
Should they pave the way for just the program's second ever win over Moorhead, they'll face the winner of a matchup between second-seeded Upper Iowa and seventh-seeded MIAA foe Washburn.
