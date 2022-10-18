Maryville football has its eyes set on the Midland Empire Conference championship heading into the final week of the regular season. The only team that can take the championship away from the Spoofhounds is St. Pius X.
The ’Hounds have a MEC clash with Lafayette-St. Joseph Oct. 21, and Pius has a game against Savannah — a team Maryville just beat 39-28 Oct. 15 — at the same time. If Maryville beats the Fighting Irish and Savannah beats the Warriors, the Spoofhounds will be MEC champs. If Pius wins, the Warriors are MEC champions.
Coach Matt Webb said his team is using the chance of being MEC champs as motivation going into the final week of regular season play.
“We get a chance to be MEC champs if we win this week,” Webb said. “We need to go win the game to be MEC champs.”
Maryville (5-3) will travel 44 miles to take on Lafayette (0-8) for the final game before the postseason begins. The Spoofhounds are currently third in the Missouri Class 3 District 8 standings, right behind Pius.
Lafayette coach Scott Finley is in his first year as coach at Lafayette, but he has seen the Spoofhounds in the past.
“I’ve crossed paths with them years ago, and I’m looking forward to a very physical game,” Finley said. “They do a lot of really good things. I’m always excited to play the Spoofhounds.”
Lafayette is putting up an average of 5.8 points per game, whereas the Fighting Irish defense is allowing 48.4 points per contest.
Finley said the Fighting Irish are young this year with a mix of underclassmen and upperclassmen starting for the first time this season.
“I’ve been telling my guys that a football season in Missouri is interesting,” Finley said. “You basically play like nine bowl games — to me they’re all independent. It’s a new game every week, so that's what we focus on.”
Finley said his team is not focusing on MEC standings, instead, his team is focusing on themselves and what the Fighting Irish are wanting to accomplish each week.
“We really focus on the things that we do better every week and keep building on that,” Finley said. “We highlight those items, and we prepare as if we were undefeated. You know, we have the same work ethic regardless of what our record is.”
The Spoofhounds’ offense is averaging 41.9 points per game — nearly eight times more than Lafayette — and on the other side of the ball, the Spoofhounds’ defense is only allowing 23.1 points per opponent.
“We’re always a confident group,” Webb said “We have a tradition of excellence around here so confidence is never an issue, we will always have confidence.”
“That credit goes to Matt Halton, our offensive coordinator,” Webb said. “And he’ll be the first to say it’s the players on the field. As a head coach, I watched them operate, I watched them gameplan and really kind of watched them go into a game and hear them adjust. I think that’s the best thing we do offensively, is adjust to how the defense is playing and having an answer to that.”
