After a 1-0 road victory over Wayne State to start the season, Northwest soccer hoped to take the energy into its first home game of the year at Bearcat Pitch Aug. 27 against Drury.
Junior forward Kaitlyn Case shared how it felt to be back on Bearcat Pitch playing in front of the fans.
“It’s so exhilarating, our fanbase has gotten bigger as we’ve gotten better,” Case said. “It’s so encouraging to see students and people that don’t go to Northwest show up and support us.”
The first half started off slow for the Bearcats, only mustering three shots through the first 45 minutes. Northwest started the game with a shot attempt by junior forward Teagan Blackburn in the 13th minute.
Later in the first half, sophomore midfielder Lucia Fernadez had a shot attempt in the 32nd minute, and junior defender Caroline Sanders had an attempt right before the half expired.
In the second half, the ‘Cats started heating up.
Towards the end of the second half, the Bearcats had two shot attempts at 83:20 by Sanders and forward Linsi Mashburn. In the 85th minute, Case and Blackburn totaled for two more attempts.
After the game, Case said it was an exciting final five minutes.
“I just heard my teammates on the sideline cheering for me, and they brought the energy and I felt that on the field,” Case said.
Coach Marc Gordon said Case turned up the tempo for the final minutes of the game.He said it’s exciting to see what she can do.
“When Kaitlyn Case flips the switch, she can do some special things and create some chaos,” Gordon said.
The Bearcats ended the game with a total of seven shot attempts, and redshirt freshman goalkeeper Lily Ellis had four saves as the defensive match ended in a 0-0 tie.
“I tell the players that it’s a lot of what’s in your heart and what you are willing to do,” Gordon said.
Ellis said it was a great experience for her first game at Bearcat Pitch. She said Gordon and her teammates have helped prepare her.
“It feels amazing, this is my first collegiate game so it feels really good to just come in with a really good foundation and set the tone for the season,” Ellis said.
Northwest was put to the test, as Drury came into the game as the Great Lakes Valley Conference Tournament reigning champions. Sophomore defender Sydney Mueller said playing a team the caliber of the Panthers will only help the team get better for the rest of the season.
“They are a very fast, physical team, and that will be good for us moving on, playing some of our tougher conference games. It’s not the prettiest game we had, but it’s something to learn from going forward,” said Mueller.
Gordon said it was a long preseason after constantly being on the road for scrimmages, and it was refreshing to be back at home for a game. “We’ve been on the road for all of our preseason games and the first regular season game, so it felt great to be back home in front of all the Bearcat fans on a beautiful day,” Gordon said.
Next for the Bearcats is another home game at 3 p.m. Sept. 1 against the Missouri-St. Louis Tritons at Bearcat Pitch.
