On this episode of Bearcat Banter Sports Editor Justin Quick and Assistant Sports Editor Andrew Wegley preview the upcoming playoff games for both Northwest and Maryville football. They also hit on Bearcat men's basketball's perfect start to the season along with NFL and NBA headlines
