Northwest baseball started a seven-game road trip with a three-game series against Central Oklahoma April 14-16. The Bearcats went into the road series still searching for their first series win of the season. The only problem was the ’Cats hadn’t defeated the Bronchos in Edmond, Oklahoma, since April 2016.
It didn’t take long for the Bearcats to not only change their pattern against the Bronchos, but to also claim their first series win. They defeated Central in two straight games to win the series and have a chance to sweep the Bronchos April 16 before dropping a 10-inning affair in the series finale.
Coach Darin Loe is in his 23rd season at Northwest. Loe is 558-586 overall but has a 386-380 record in the MIAA. Loe said the Bearcats are showing signs of improvement, which is good heading into the last few weeks of the season.
“We got great pitching over the weekend,” Loe said. “Central Oklahoma is a really good team, and we were able to hold them down with pitching and defense. We were able to get timely hits. I think our guys are playing with a lot of confidence right now, and that’s going to help in the next couple of weeks.”
Next on the docket is a three-game series against Fort Hays State (18-26, 8-19 MIAA) April 21-23 in Hays, Kansas. The Tigers swept Northwest (10-30, 8-19 MIAA) in 2021 — the last time Northwest played in Hays.
However, in the last matchup between the teams, the Bearcats took three straight games against Hays April 23-25, 2022. Senior right-handed pitcher Max Spitzmiller said the Bearcats have to keep playing good baseball.
“We played good baseball down in Edmond — we had good pitching, hitting and defense,” Spitzmiller said. “We just have to keep that rolling into the weekend.”
This, like the rest of them, is an important series for Northwest, but it becomes especially crucial with less than a month until the postseason. Only the top-eight teams will earn a spot in the MIAA Tournament, and as of April 18, the Bearcats are No. 12 — last.
The Tigers are one of the four teams Northwest will need to surpass in order to make the conference tournament. Both teams have the same conference record, and a win would put the Bearcats above Hays and possibly Missouri Western (11-28, 8-19 MIAA) depending on how the Griffons fare against Emporia State (16-26, 10-17 MIAA) April 21-23.
“Obviously, we want to climb up them, and that’s the goal, but if we look too far ahead like saying, ‘We got to do this, and we got to do this,’ our sights aren’t going to be set on the game in front of us,” Spitzmiller said. “I think we just need to be focused on one game at a time and play hard every day.”
Northwest will get a short break from traveling, as the Bearcats will be home for one game against William Jewell (21-15) April 25 at Bearcat Baseball Field. It will be the second matchup the Cardinals and ’Cats will have this season.
The Bearcats will be back on the road for a game against Rockhurst (12-26) — the first game between the Hawks and ’Cats was canceled because of weather March 7. The ’Cats have won seven of the last 10 matchups.
“Just doing the things that we’re doing well right now,” Loe said. “Playing with confidence, continuing to get good pitching and timely hits. This past weekend was a huge weekend for us to get turned around in the right direction.”
