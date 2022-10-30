The day before Halloween came with an early trick for Washburn and a sweet treat for Northwest soccer.
The MIAA playoffs returned to Bearcat Pitch for the second time in program history Oct. 30, as the Bearcats faced the Ichabods in the MIAA Tournament quarterfinals. Northwest hosted a playoff game for the second year in a row, but it was also the second consecutive season of the ’Cats and Washburn meeting in the first round. Like the 2021 postseason matchup between the two squads, Northwest came away with the win, this time by a score of 3-0.
Even though the home team walked away with the victory, the first half started slow for both teams. Through the first 45 minutes, Washburn totaled six shots and the Bearcats had four. Northwest coach Marc Gordon said the team made some changes during the halftime break.
“In the first half, we looked a little tense,” Gordon said. “Washburn looked like they changed the game plan from the first match earlier this season.”
The first match of the season was earlier this month. In the Oct. 2 game, a goal within the first two minutes was enough to pull out a win for the Bearcats. That was not the case in the first round of the MIAA Tournament.
Coming out of half the Bearcats started to gain momentum. Less than a minute into the second half, sophomore midfielder Hannah Stirling stood near the south goal of Bearcat Pitch and received a pass from sophomore forward Adell Gore. Stirling gave the ball a nudge and it rolled into the net to get the first goal of the afternoon for the Bearcats. The goal set the tone for the rest of the half, as nearly 13 minutes later Gore scored her own goal of the match off a long pass from sophomore forward Sophie Cissell to put the Cats up 2-0.
“Adell is so unconventional in the things she does, but it translates to our game so well. Her playing multiple sports growing up has helped her performance on the pitch,” Gordon said.
Ten minutes after the score by Gore, Cissell used her speed to make a defender miss and put the ball in the back of the net for goal No. 3 for the ’Cats to put the game away. The Bearcats ultimately held onto the 3-0 score in the final 26:35 to play.
“We were able to pass to each other and make plays,” Cissell said. “It’s always fun when you have someone to work with and work for.”
Northwest finished the second half with 14 shots and held the Ichabods to three second-half shots. Bearcat redshirt freshman goalkeeper Lily Ellis continued her outstanding season, increasing her shutout total to 13 — the most by any goalkeeper in Division I or Division II — for the 2022 MIAA Goalkeeper of the Year.
“When you get to playoff time, you are expecting to get scored on, but to get a shutout in the first game is a confidence booster for the whole team,” Ellis said.
The Bearcats have now won eight straight games this season, which all started in the first game between Washburn and Northwest. Gordon said he thinks the performance in the second half of the playoff game against Washburn can help the team in the rest of its postseason journey.
“We were playing a little more freely and weren’t restricting ourselves,” Gordon said “I think it gave us an overall idea of what we could do going forward.”
The same time the Bearcats were playing the Ichabods, Emporia State shutout Northeastern State 2-0 in Emporia, Kansas, to also move on to the second round of the tournament. The Bearcats will play the Hornets Nov. 4 in the semifinal round in Warrensburg, Missouri. Just like it was the second straight year of Northwest hosting Washburn in the quarterfinals, this will be the second straight year the Bearcats and Hornets meet in the semifinals in Warrensburg. The winner will move on to the MIAA Championship Nov. 6.
