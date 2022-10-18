Maryville volleyball seniors and coach Bailey Cook are preparing for the end of the regular season and their Class 3 District 16 matchup against Lafayette-St. Joseph.
The Spoofhounds entered into the regular season with a record of 17-14 and finished the season with a 8-1 record at home this season. For the seniors, libero Kennedy Kurz, setter Anastyn Pettlon and hitter Rylee Vierthaler, Cook said this group of seniors are more than just volleyball players.
“This group of seniors has gone above and beyond for this program,” Cook said. “They have done what is asked and needed and so much more, and they push their teammates to become better as well. I couldn’t have asked them to be better seniors this year.”
In the final home match of the season, the Spoofhounds took on Tarkio with Fairfax (23-6). The first set started off with the Indians winning 25-17.
However, the Spoofhounds bounced back after dropping the first set and proceeded to win three straight sets and beat Tarkio with Fairfax 3-1. Cook said the difference in the first set was the emotion.
“They were excited, nervous, sad and everything you could think of feeling when playing your last home game for the season, last ever for the seniors,” Cook said. “In between the first and second set, we regrouped and brought back the focus to us and our game, focusing on what we can control and how we play our game.”
Maryville faced off against St. Pius X (25-5) in Kansas City, Missouri, for its final matchup of the regular season and Midland Empire Conference play. This is the Spoofhounds second meeting of the season versus the Warriors – Maryville lost the first match 2-0 Sept. 17. Pius has won 11 straight and boasts an 8-0 record at home.
Cook said the Spoofhounds won’t try new things to prepare for the postseason, but they will give it everything they have and despite their postseason road being set in stone, they are still wanting to win.
“Yes, the postseason starts later this week, but we still have a conference match to finish off the season first,” Cook said. “But how we show up against Pius will prove what we are capable of doing or what we may need to work on heading into the postseason.”
The Spoofhounds lost 3-1 to Pius Oct. 18 and fell to 17-15-2. Postseason play starts for the Spoofhounds Oct. 20, and, even with the loss, Cook said she is excited for the matchup against Lafayette and the postseason in general, as Maryville’s district is completely made up of MEC conference teams.
“We know these teams, we've seen them all and some more than once,” Cook said. “We know what we will need to do to come out on top against each one of them, now we just have to execute what we know, and again, play our game.”
