After a week of bad weather that resulted in four home games March 10-14 being turned into road games for Northwest baseball, mother nature finally let the Bearcats host a three-game series against Emporia State March 19-20.
In the first day’s doubleheader, the Hornets took the first contest, 8-2, but the 'Cats bounced back in the second matchup with a 10-9, walk-off victory.
Coach Darin Loe said it’s amazing to be able to play at Bearcat Baseball Field, where Northwest went 11-8 in the 2022 season.
“Everybody in this conference plays better at home, so it’s nice to be at home,” Loe said. “It’s nice to have that last at-bat and put pressure on other teams, and I’m proud of our guys and the way they responded today.”
The first game in the doubleheader started out as a pitchers’ duel, with neither team generating much offense. The ’Cats struck first with a sacrifice fly by sophomore infielder Alex Bowers in the bottom of the first inning. Northwest added to its lead in the third with a double steal by senior outfielder Ryan Koski and sophomore infielder Cole Slibowski, who scored the Bearcats’ final run of the contest.
The Hornet bats woke up in the sixth inning, netting a run. Emporia scored in the remaining three innings, while holding Northwest to two runs, and gave the Hornets (9-16, 5-7 MIAA) an 8-2 win over Northwest (5-18, 3-9 MIAA).
“We played a little flat in game one,” Loe said. “We didn’t hit enough balls hard. We got great starting pitching, but we have to be sharper out of the bullpen.”
The first two innings of the second game were similar to the first, with only a couple of hits and walks but no runs. The defensive standoff ended as the Hornets plated five runs, courtesy of doubles from senior outfielder/pitcher Noah Geekie and junior infielder Kase Johnson.
Down by five, the Bearcats needed a rally, and freshman outfielder Evan Tocmo got one going in the bottom of the third inning. He started it with a lead-off single, but after getting two quick outs, the ’Cats were left with just one out to go. Bowers drew a walk, then sophomore utility Ryan Williams hit a single to center field to bring in Tocmo.
Koski came up to home plate, waited for his pitch, then belted it over the left field fence. The Northwest fans stood up in cheers, as his three-run moonshot brought the Bearcats within one run of tying the game and just down 5-4 heading into the fourth inning.
“Our coach is always talking, ‘see a fastball up,’ and staying on time with that helps you throughout all the at-bats,” Koski said. “I’m the kind of guy that just loves going out there and having fun. I always tell myself it’s a kids’ game, and there’s no room to be mad so just go out there and have no regrets.”
After the explosive third inning, both teams’ bats went silent until the sixth inning when Tocmo hit a double to drive in sophomore outfielder Caden Opfer and sophomore utility Layne Shiers. Slibowski followed Tocmo’s lead by hitting another double and driving in another run to give Northwest a 7-5 lead heading into the seventh inning.
Heading into the ninth inning, Northwest needed just three outs for the win. The Bearcats quickly got two outs, but, after two walks, Bowers missed a catch, allowing the tying run to score.
After that, what appeared to be a routine flyout to Slibowski turned into two more runs scored by the Hornets off a missed catch. In the blink of an eye, Northwest went from needing one out for the win to only having three outs left to earn a win. With just half of an inning left, Emporia was up 9-7.
“We didn’t play great baseball by any means, but you have to go through a couple of those in your season to learn what you have to do,” Loe said. “We got to be better on the mound, we need to be better at the plate, but, fortunately, we were able to pull that one out.”
After two more walks by Shiers and junior utility Noah Bodenhausen, the bases were loaded. Junior utility Caden Diel came in to pinch hit, and he hit a single to left field, driving in two runs to tie the game at 9.
Sophomore infielder Jacob Selock came into the batter’s box. Selock smoked the pitch down the third base line and out of the reach of Hornets’ sophomore third baseman Palmer Hutchison. Shiers sprinted across home plate, scoring the walk-off run and winning the game for Northwest, 10-9.
“It’s very exciting,” Koski said. “In our mind, we know how good we can be. We just need to play with that mentality every day.”
Northwest will play Emporia in the series rubber match at 1 p.m. March 20 at Bearcat Baseball Field. If the Bearcats win, it will mark their first series win of the season.
