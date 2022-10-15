Cole Lammel stood at Washburn’s 26-yard line. The Northwest football sophomore kicker angled himself to look straight down the middle of those 26 yards on the Mel Tjeerdsma Field — his eyes set on nothing but the goalpost at the back of the north end zone in Bearcat Stadium.
A season ago, he never would’ve expected to be in this moment.
“Last year, there wasn’t a lot of trust,” Lammel said. “It was fair. I didn’t give them any opportunity to trust me.”
There he was, with his team down 30-29 against Washburn and only six seconds left in the game. The Bearcats entered the game with a 15-game win streak inside Bearcat Stadium, and the lone hope of making it 16 straight games was — like the eyes of 5,170 fans — on Lammel’s right foot.
Lammel backed up a few yards behind his holder, junior quarterback Mike Hohensee, and held his arm up in preparation of the snap. Bearcat Stadium sat seemingly quiet as all in attendance awaited Lammel’s kick. Freshman long snapper Will Berendzen snapped the ball into Hohensee’s hands, Hohensee set the ball with its tip to the ground and Lammel booted the ball toward the uprights.
The ball soared through the air and passed the goalpost. The referee duo under the goalpost put their arms up to signal to everyone inside the stadium that Lammel’s kick remained true.
He did it. He made the 36-yard field goal to give the No. 16 Bearcats (5-2) the 32-30 win over the Ichabods (4-3) Oct. 15.
“I think I just really wanted that redemption,” Lammel said.
The Northwest players and coaches left their sideline to meet Lammel in celebration as he had finalized the team’s fifth win of the season. Coach Rich Wright, who was one of the many to run out onto the field, said it was a much needed win.
“How do you not feel great for Cole Lammel?” Wright said. “I mean, a year ago, I heard so much noise outside of our complex about a freshman kicker. You know, we believed in that kid. He had good talent — we recruited him because of that. To come out in that situation and drill that field goal was huge.”
Lammel’s kick put Northwest on top for the win — and made him 9-for-9 on field goal attempts this season — but the journey to get there started 16 seconds before and 36 yards away from the game-winning boot.
Hohensee, who had missed the past two weeks due to injury, set up shop with offense on its own 38 with just 18 seconds to go. Just moments before, Washburn sophomore quarterback Kellen Simoncic took it 10 yards for the go-ahead score, which put the Ichabods up 30-29 with 24 seconds left in the contest. Northwest junior wide receiver Kashan Griffin returned the ensuing kickoff 38 yards. The mission for Hohensee, Griffin and the rest of the offense was the same: put the team in a position to win.
“I mean, just executing our plays,” Hohensee said about the plan on the final drive. “We knew we didn’t have a lot of time, but we knew we had two timeouts.”
On the first play, Hohensee delivered a 20-yard pass to senior running back Jamar Moya. Northwest called its first of two timeouts on the drive to stop the clock with just 12 seconds to go. The ball was on the Washburn 42. For the second play of the drive, Hohensee delivered another pass — this one for 23 yards to Griffin. The Bearcats called its final timeout with a mere six seconds left.
In two plays and 12 seconds, the Northwest offense had traveled 43 yards to set up the game-winning field goal by Lammel.
“I did talk to (Hohensee), I said, ‘It’s first-down-and-10. There are six seconds left. If anything bad happens with the snap, stand up, spike it and we can make another attempt at it,’” Wright said.
The Bearcats did not need another attempt, as Northwest secured its 16th win in the past 17 games against the Ichabods.
The Northwest offense put up its second highest point total and second highest yard amount of the season in its Week 7 matchup. Along with the 32 points, the Bearcats gained 439 total yards of offense for the game — both the most since Week 2 against Lincoln Sept. 10.
Leading the way for the offense was Hohensee, Griffin and Moya. Hohensee recorded 366 yards to go along with four passing touchdowns. Griffin led the receiving group with 163 receiving yards and two touchdown receptions. Moya contributed with 116 receiving yards and one touchdown reception.
“It was pretty good,” Griffin said. “I am battling an injury, but I just had to toughen up, leave it all on the field and just do my job.”
“I didn’t feel like, for the first time this season, that we were running things through the defense or running things through the offense,” Wright said. “I felt like we played complimentary football really well.”
Moya’s receiving touchdown helped give Northwest momentum heading into halftime. The Bearcats started the drive appearing to be ready for a quarterback kneel with 26 seconds left in the first half. However, before a play is run, a timeout is called by Northwest.
Following the timeout, the ’Cats shifted gears and came out of the break in the shotgun formation. Hohensee then completed three straight passes — one to Griffin and two to Moya — including the 19-yard touchdown connection with Moya as time expired in the second quarter.
“We always say, ‘We’ll see how the first play goes,’ and KG started us off with a nice little screen,” Hohensee said. “It was good to be able to get a touchdown right before half then also get the ball coming out of the half.”
While the offense was able to have one of its most productive outings of the season, the defense made an impact as well against the Ichabods.
The Bearcats’ No. 1 rush defense in the country held Washburn to 43 rushing yards, and Northwest combined for seven sacks against Simoncic and the Ichabod offense. Northwest senior linebacker Sam Phillips recorded his first sack of the season and did so with a safety with 7:12 to go in the first quarter — the first points of the game.
“Coming into the game, we knew we were gonna take some chances going after the quarterback,” Phillips said with a smile. “Without getting too specific, we saw our chance and we took it.”
Even with the overall performance by his team, Wright said he wants to see improvement in the Bearcats’ pass defense. Northwest gave up 314 passing yards to Washburn — 140 in the fourth quarter.
According to Wright, some of Hohensee’s motivation came from his dad prior to the game. Wright said Hohensee had family in town for the game, and that the elder Mike Hohensee was in a sling. Wright said he joked with the quarterback’s dad that they would, “... get the band-aid brigade back together again to play a game.”
“He looked at me and he said, ‘Just so you know, my best game of my career was against Ohio State and we had a bunch of starters out,’” Wright said. “And he goes, ‘I told Mike the same thing.’ I happened to see him on the field (after the game), and I said, ‘You know, you’re kind of prophetic, aren’t you?’ And he just laughed.”
The game the elder Mike Hohensee referred to is when he led Minnesota to a 35-31 victory over the then-No. 18 Buckeyes Nov. 7, 1981, with 444 passing yards and five passing touchdowns.
The younger Mike Hohensee helped lead his team to a win with his second career 300-yard passing game as a Bearcat, 14,952 days after the game his dad used as motivation.
“We know we got some people out going into this game,” the younger Mike Hohensee said. “But, we had full confidence in whoever was gonna step up, and, obviously, they stepped up and did a great job.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.