WARRENSBURG, Mo. — When the Northwest women’s basketball team ran onto the court at the University of Central Missouri Multipurpose Building moments before a matchup with Central Missouri, the Bearcats were hoping to extend their seven-game win streak.
The Jennies had other plans.
The Bearcats were able to bring it to within 2 points after senior guard Mallory McConkey’s 3-pointer. Four seconds were all that was left on the clock, and Central redshirt freshman guard Ali Vigil was stepping up to the free-throw line after an intentional foul by Northwest freshman guard Molly Hartnett.
Vigil shot her first free throw. Miss. That was not the tune for her second shot, and it went through the net to give the Jennies a 60-57 lead. This was the final score of the game Monday evening, as Hartnett’s buzzer-beating attempt fell short.
“We battled,” Northwest coach Austin Meyer said. “We played hard. We competed. Obviously, they’re a really good team. This is the toughest place to play in the league, and we were right there at the end.”
This loss for the Bearcats (7-2, 3-1 MIAA) ended the aforementioned seven-game win streak — the team’s best start to the season since the ‘Cats won eight of their first nine games in 2007-08.
It was a hard-fought matchup between the teams all night, with the largest lead of the night being just 9 points, which Northwest were the owners of.
One of the areas the Bearcats struggled in all night was from beyond the arc — offensively and defensively.
On offense, Northwest went 10-for-22 (45.5%) on 3-pointers.
“I thought their zone gave us different shots than what we normally get,” Meyer said. “But I still think we got some good ones, so we just got to keep getting them.”
Northwest freshman forward Jilian Fleming, however, found personal success from 3-point range. She was 4-for-6 (66.7%), including four straight makes.
“I’ve worked a lot with our assistant coach, Coach (Addae) Houston,” Fleming said. “Just working on staying confident. My coaches, my teammates, they believe in me, and they let me know that.”
“She’s a really good shooter, and it was great to see her step up and hit shots in total confidence,” Meyer said.
Fleming said a big part of her confidence comes from how well her teammates help her get open shots.
On the other side, Central (6-4, 2-1 MIAA) was successful on 3-point shots. The Jennies were 6-of-11 (54.5%) on 3-pointers against the Bearcat defense that came into the game at No. 1 in the MIAA in 3-point shot attempts and makes.
“You got to make sure that you limit those shooters from getting an open shot,” Meyer said.
Fleming perhaps had a little bit more to play for against the Jennies.
Two of her older sisters, Kara and Morgan, played basketball at Central between 2007-20.
The youngest of the trio said it was pretty special to be able to put up a 14-point performance at her sisters’ alma mater.
“It was definitely a big game, and I was glad I shot the ball well, but at the end of the day, none of that matters,” Fleming said.
Next, the Bearcats will return to Bearcat Arena for their final nonconference matchup of the regular season against McKendree (1-8).
“You want to win every game,” Fleming said. “We didn’t play our best, but I thought we competed, I thought we fought and I thought we came together as a team to play as one. So, at the end of the day, that’s all you can ask for, and we got to move on.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.