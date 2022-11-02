Northwest volleyball coach Amy Woerth stood on the east sideline of Bearcat Arena watching her team rally against Central Oklahoma, knowing the Bearcats needed just one more point to win a share of the MIAA regular season title and make history.
As junior right side Jaden Ferguson got her third set-winning kill of the match, Woerth jumped into the arms of assistant coach Jacquie Cason to celebrate history being made in Bearcat Arena.
A moment she had been waiting for since she took over the reins of the team in 2012.
“We’re in the trenches together every single day, working hard to get things done,” Woerth said about Cason. “So it means a lot to have her by my side.“
Northwest (22-5) traded blows with the Bronchos (24-6) to start the match, but soon the Bearcats pulled away with a 17-9 lead. Central kept fighting but ultimately fell short in the first set 25-22. The second set was an easier one for the ’Cats, as the Bronchos scored four fewer points than the first, and they fell to Northwest 25-18 in the second set.
The third and final set was nearly as close as the first, but the Bearcats used a 3-1 run in the final moments to come away with the 25-21 win in the set and the sweep over the Bronchos.
It was done. For the first time in program history, Northwest is conference champions. Northwest flipped the roles from the first matchup of the season with Central, as the Bearcats were swept by the Bronchos Oct. 7.
Northwest had 50 kills in the match, 17 of which came from sophomore outside hitter Payton Kirchhoefer.
“We definitely talked about it,” Kirchhoefer said about the result from earlier the season against Central. “We were just kind of like, ‘We’re not letting that happen again.’ They’re on our home court, we’re going to defend the paw.”
This win marks the fourth win in the all-time series between the Bronchos and Bearcats. The win also extended the Bearcats’ win streak to 10 games and kept Northwest undefeated at home with a record of 9-0.
Ferguson said winning the MIAA regular season title is a goal the team has wanted to achieve since her freshman season.
“It’s kind of a full circle moment — senior year getting to complete that,” Ferguson said. “Especially going into Senior Night, knowing you have the title is a really good feeling.”
Northwest started 0-1 in conference play after losing to Central Missouri, Sept. 7. This was the first of three matches Kirchhoefer missed due to an unspecified injury.
Despite missing Kirchhoefer and starting conference play with a loss, since then the Bearcats won 16 out of the last 18 conference games and are 16-3 in MIAA play heading into their final match against Newman Nov. 4. Junior setter, and three-time reigning MIAA Setter of the Week, Alyssa Rezac said the season has truly shown the resilience of her team.
“I think it was a big growing moment for us facing adversity early,” Rezac said. “I think that was a growing moment for us. It allowed us to come back to practice, see our weaknesses, what we need to work on, which allowed us to move toward our future.”
Ferguson said that having that adversity and challenges early was better than having those things happen during mid-season.
“In the past couple of years, when it’s come down to who’s going to be first in the regular season, we’ve kind of hit our plateau and we’ve been able to find our way out of that,” Ferguson said. “So I think getting that early was probably a benefit to us and we were able to work on what we needed to.”
Northwest will get a chance to continue its historic season against Newman, Nov. 4 in Bearcat Arena. While this is the first time the Bearcats have owned a share of the MIAA regular season title, they have the opportunity to win the title outright against the Jets in the final game of the regular season. They will get the shot to do so, once again, in Bearcat Arena.
Until then, though, the 10th-year coach is going to enjoy her new milestone, who said winning the MIAA was a surreal moment.
“We’re able to have the trophy in our hands,” Woerth said. “It’s rather heavy, we’ve never held one before. I’ve noticed how heavy it is, and it’s just really neat to be in this situation.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.