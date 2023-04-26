Northwest soccer allowed 11 goals during the 2022 season — the fewest in the MIAA. One Bearcat soccer player who prevented the ball from reaching the hands of freshman and reigning MIAA Goalkeeper of the Year Lily Ellis was junior defender Ashton Dain.
Ashton Dain grew up in Olathe, Kansas, with her mom, Jessica Dain, and dad, Todd Dain. She is the middle child of her two siblings, older sister Andie Dain and younger brother Brock Dain.
She attended Olathe Northwest High School where she competed in soccer, cross country and track and field. Her soccer journey, though, began much sooner than high school. It started in first grade on the sidelines of a youth football game.
“I was signed up for the cheer team during football season for the Little Ravens,” Ashton Dain said. “During the game, I threw down my pompoms, put my hands on my hips and I yelled to my mom, ‘I can run faster than all of these boys.’ After that, I stopped cheering and needed to find a sport that included running, and my parents put me in soccer. Ever since then, I have loved it.”
Ashton Dain comes from sports loving parents. Her dad has a history of coaching football and ran track and field at Emporia State and her mom competed in sports in high school and college. Her mom thinks that you can learn a lot from being a part of any extracurricular activities.
“My husband and I were both athletes in high school and college, so we believe kids should be connected to something, no matter what it is,” Jessica Dain said. “We just wanted our kids to be in activities where they could learn about teamwork.”
In the four years at Olathe Northwest, Ashton Dain went to state in track and field during her freshman year, cross country in three years and soccer during her junior year. Jessica Dain said it’s as if her daughter is drawn to success.
“Ashton is a natural born athlete,” Jessica Dain said. “To me, her biggest skill, besides her intuition, is that she is a beautiful runner. She has played other sports, but soccer has been the perfect piece for her, and it allows her to be competitive.”
Ashton Dain and her best friend from high school shared a dream of playing soccer at the college level so both decided to attend college soccer camps in Kansas.
The decision to come to Northwest to continue her career came from being around the campus, going to football games and seeing her sister, Andie Dain, as a Bearcat stepper.
“I loved the culture, the size of the school and the distance from home, and then I decided to attend a few soccer camps, and I loved the Bearcat soccer camp,” Ashton Dain said.
Ashton Dain is preparing for her fourth season with the Bearcat soccer team, as Northwest wrapped up two spring scrimmage matches April 22 and will wait four months to start the 2023 campaign.
On the pitch, she has helped build a winning culture with the Bearcats, going a combined 26-12-4 in 2021 and 2022, as well as making two NCAA Tournament appearances in both seasons. She has also started a tradition of forming the Bearcat paw with her hand during team introduction.
“I am proud of starting that tradition,” Ashton Dain said with a laugh. “I will definitely put that on my resume. I am also proud of helping create a team that strives to always encourage everyone to do their best.”
She said one of the most supportive people on the team is coach Marc Gordon because he wants everyone to have a memorable experience. Jessica Dain said she’s glad her daughter plays at a program like Northwest.
“For anyone that gets the opportunity to play sports in college, it is a beautiful gift for the athlete, the university and the family,” Jessica Dain said. “You want to make sure that they are happy, healthy and safe, and I feel like coach Gordon takes great care of the girls. He always has a great demeanor on the sideline.”
One of Ashton Dain’s teammates, sophomore defender Grace Wineinger, plays on the opposite side of the field as the junior. She said she enjoys Ashton Dain’s energy in practice because if someone is having a rough day, she is there to encourage them.
“I am definitely someone who feeds off the attitudes and the overall vibe that I am around," Wineinger said. “When she comes to practice and is goofy and supportive, that pulls me and my other teammates up.”
Going into her fourth season, Ashton Dain said she looks forward to having a leadership role on the team. With nine incoming freshmen for the 2023 season, she and the rest of the Bearcats will aim for their first win in the NCAA Tournament.
“Each year, we get better and better just a little bit, so I am excited to see where we can go with the new players coming in,” Ashton Dain said. “I am excited to lead the younger girls and show them what it means to be a Bearcat and show them the culture that they need to continue to build.”
