Nearly 30 miles north from the Oklahoma and Kansas state line sits a town with a population of over 20,000. Inside the town is a university with over 6,000 students. At the university is a football stadium that can seat 8,343 fans.
That town is Pittsburg, Kansas, and that university is Pittsburg State. Carnie Smith Stadium — nicknamed “The Jungle” — is the site for the Gorillas’ home games and the site for Northwest football’s Week 6 matchup.
For the Bearcats Oct. 8, "Welcome to the Jungle" will mean more than just a pregame warmup song by Guns N' Roses.
Pitt will attempt to fill those 8,343 seats for when the Bearcats make the roughly 212-mile trek south to their MIAA foe. Coach Rich Wright said his team’s preparation remains the same as it does every week, even against the team currently No. 1 in the MIAA standings.
“I think when you play at Northwest Missouri State, you pick up a lot of rivalry games, but, historically, Pitt State has always been one of the biggest,” Wright said.
Pitt coach Brian Wright said it’s always a big game whenever you have two ranked teams in the same place. He said all games have a lot of meaning behind them, but perhaps this one especially with the success of the two teams and with the Gorillas being at home.
“Two traditional powerhouses in Division II football and two very successful programs,” Brian Wright said. “We have a great atmosphere here. We have a great fan base. It’s always special for our players to play in front of their family and friends. We have a good environment here, and obviously when you bring a team of this caliber here, it makes it even more special.”
A season ago, Northwest was forced to overcome a 13-0 deficit at halftime for the narrow 20-19 win Oct. 9, 2021. The Bearcats played at home then, but this game will be Northwest’s first appearance in The Jungle since 2018.
Northwest has won three consecutive games over Pitt. However, according to Rich Wright, only four of his players have ever played at Pitt before. Sophomore safety Rhett Jordon said he thinks it’ll be fun to play in a hostile environment.
“We know what that environment is like, but that noise will be flipped to the other side of the ball,” Jordon said. “It’ll be a challenge, but I think we’re up for it. I think we know how to handle it.”
The impact of the game goes beyond how many seats are full at Carnie Smith Stadium or how loud the fans who occupy them are. Both teams enter the game ranked in the top 10 in the latest American Football Coaches Association Division II Top 25 poll. Pitt is No. 7 and Northwest is No. 9, respectively.
The upcoming game will be the 24th meeting between the two teams when both come into the game ranked in the AFCA poll. Northwest is 16-7 when both are ranked. This will be the 14th matchup where the squads are in the top 10. The Bearcats also have the advantage in that scenario with a 9-4 record against the Gorillas when they’re both in the top 10. However, this is the mere ninth game where Pitt is ranked above Northwest, but the Bearcats are 5-4 in those games as well.
“I think it’s definitely a big game when you look at it from the outside looking in,” Jordon said. “But, I think inside the locker room, we just kind of want to take it as another game. We just want to continue to focus on ourselves and focus on what we’re doing.”
“I’m excited for our kids to get the opportunity to go play in the environment they’re going to have down there,” Rich Wright said.
The two best scoring defenses in the MIAA will be on display between the Bearcats and Gorillas. Northwest allows 14.4 points per game, while Pitt allows an average of 14.8 points. The Gorillas also own the No. 2 scoring offense in the conference with 31.4 points per game.
Brian Wright said some of the success on defense for the Gorillas comes from the players’ ability to move around when they need to. He said the defense can create multiple schemes due to the players’ versatility.
“We’ve got a lot of good players on our defense,” Brian Wright said.
Part of the success of the Gorillas’ offense has come from its rushing attack, led by sophomore running back Caleb Lewis. Lewis ranks third in the MIAA in rushing yards per game with 84.4. On the other side of the ball, the Bearcats boast a rushing defense that has allowed a mere 41 rushing yards per week — the No. 1 rush defense in Division II.
“They’re big up front. I think it starts there,” Rich Wright said about Pitt’s offensive line.
Rich Wright said the Gorillas are very well coached in all three phases of the game. He said they do a nice job of using every blocker to their advantage, and it starts with how well they set things up with their schemes.
The game of football can be very demanding, especially when it comes to a top-10 showdown that could ultimately decide conference titles and regional rankings at the end of the regular season. Jordon said it’s important for every player to not just be physically healthy, but mentally as well.
“Mentality is a huge part, I think, especially in today’s age,” Jordon said. “I think being able to get away from football at times, and not always be 100% football, is a big part of it. I think the time we spend with our teammates in the locker room and outside of practice and film, helps us stay mentally healthy and helps us produce on the field.”
