Northwest golf broke the program record in a 36-hole tournament with a score of 621 at the Wildcat Classic April 17-18 in Wayne, Nebraska. The Bearcats’ score earned them fifth place out of 10 teams at the contest.
After the ’Cats collected a 15th place finish in their last outing in the Virginia Laas Invitational April 10-11 in Joplin, Missouri, Northwest was able to bounce back in the team’s final competition before the postseason. Coach Andy Peterson said the record-breaking finish means big things are coming for the team in the MIAA Championships April 24-26.
“The girls played really stinking well,” Peterson said. “Obviously, that’s kind of what you want this time of the year, leading into the conference championship next weekend.”
Sophomore Paige Hoffman led the way for Northwest, finishing tied for second — the best overall finish in her career with the Bearcats — with a score of three over par (75) in the first round and an even score of 72 in the second. Hoffman’s score of 147 is the fourth-best finish in program history for a 36-hole meet.
“I don’t ever check where I am on the leaderboard after the first day, so I didn’t really know,” Hoffman said. “It just felt like a good day. I don’t ever worry about the placement too much and just kind of see how it shakes out at the end, and I was pleasantly surprised with the result.”
Junior Elly Speece concluded the tournament with an eighth-place finish, as she scored a 77 in the first round and carded her career-best round of 74 in the second. Speece also finished the second day with a team-high five birdies.
Freshman Lauren Kohl had her best tournament of her young career as a Bearcat, with a 79 in the first round and a 77 in the second. The two-round scores from both days in the Wildcat Classic were Kohl’s career-bests. Hoffman said she could not be more proud of her team.
“Everyone was really happy about it,” Hoffman said. “It was fun to do it with everyone there and everyone traveling, so we could all celebrate it together. Even though we only had five playing in the lineup, everyone was a part of that score, through practice and supporting each other.”
As this was the Bearcats’ final regular season meet of the season, they will turn their sights to the MIAA Championships. Northwest competed at Eagle Creek Golf Club April 10-11 and finished in 15th place out of 17 programs. The Bearcats will take five golfers to Joplin, and the top-four will be scored.
Peterson and Hoffman said this meet is what they have been waiting on all year, and they are prepared.
“We were on that course last week and didn’t play overly great,” Peterson said. “I think we’ve got a little bit of a chip on our shoulder. It’s all on the line now. There’s a little bit more pressure with a conference championship opportunity.”
“This team’s meant the world to me,” Hoffman said. “It’s been the best group of girls to be around. Regardless of what happens at conference, I know we all just love each other as people and just have fun together as a group. At the end of the day, that’s really what matters.”
