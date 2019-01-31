Coming into the matchup with Pittsburg State Jan. 31, Northwest women’s basketball looked to capture its first MIAA conference win at home, but history repeated itself again in Bearcat Arena as the Gorillas took care of the Bearcats 69-48.
From the opening tip to the final buzzer, Pittsburg State (16-4, 8-3 MIAA) found a way to control the tempo of the contest. While both teams ended with a total of 58 field goals attempted, the Gorillas ended the game shooting the ball at a 48.3 percent clip to Northwest’s (7-12, 3-7 MIAA) mere 32.8 percent, and it made all the difference.
“A majority of their points came from our turnovers, offensive rebounds and second-chance points,” coach Austin Meyer said. “I just feel like our focus was there from a turnover standpoint and finishing around the basket.”
Sophomore guard Jaelyn Haggard and junior guard Kendey Eaton led the way for Northwest in points, scoring nine points apiece. Haggard also led the team in assists and blocks.
“We were just way too relaxed and against a team like that, you can’t let off the gas,” Haggard said. “We came out slow and they really sped up and it hurt us.”
Haggard only attempted eight shots during the course of forty minutes as Pittsburg State made it a priority to limit the Bearcat’s leading scorer.
“I just kept getting ran off the three point line and couldn’t really find a rhythm,” Haggard said. “I think we were aggressive in spurts, but it was hard for me to find my shots so I contributed more passing the basketball.”
Northwest will be back in action Feb. 2 to take on Missouri Southern in Bearcat Arena. The Bearcats will be looking for redemption and are still searching for that first home conference win. Opening tip is scheduled for 1:30 pm.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.