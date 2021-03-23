In its final non conference games of the season, Northwest softball dropped three of four games in the Missouri Western Hy-Vee Classic March 20-21 in St. Joseph.
The Bearcats (6-6) got off to a sluggish start in the March 20 matchup with the Upper Iowa Peacocks, losing 3-2. Upper Iowa struck first, scoring one in the bottom of the first inning.
Northwest tied the game in the top of the second inning on sophomore Jacee Winn’s single, driving in sophomore Ady Watts. The Peacocks took the lead right back in the bottom of the second, scoring two on freshman Abby McKay’s solo home run and junior Amanda Williams’ double that scored sophomore Kaylee Frenette.
The game remained 3-1 until the top of the seventh inning, when Northwest freshman Raven Defrain’s single drove in senior Kaitlyn Weis to cut the lead to 3-2 with two outs. The Bearcats couldn’t complete the rally and lost 3-2 a few pitches later.
The Bearcats had a short break before taking on No. 14 Winona State. The Warriors made short work of the Bearcats and won 8-0 in a five-inning game. The Warriors were led by a solid pitching performance from senior Jordyn Kleman, who gave up three hits and no runs in her four innings of work before handing the ball to freshman Emilee Erickson, who gave up one hit before closing the game out for the Warriors.
Northwest struggled to drive runs across the plate, leaving 20 runners left on base over the two games March 20, something coach Ryan Anderson said has affected the team all season.
“That’s been the story of our three weeks playing,” Anderson said. “We haven’t pounded the ball like I know we can. We’re finding ways to get on base, and then we’re not scoring.”
After a tough couple of losses March 20, the Bearcats were back in action March 21 against Bemidji State.
Northwest scored four in a big first inning that left the Beavers scrambling early. Bemidji State used a Lexi Derrick solo home run to bring the game to a 4-1 Bearcat lead, but Northwest continued to pour it on in the third, fourth and fifth innings, scoring five more runs to end the game in the fifth inning for a 9-1 Bearcat win.
The Bearcats’ offensive explosion was led by freshman Abby Nolte, who tallied three hits, two RBIs and a home run in the game.
“Before this weekend, I haven’t really been hitting the best,” Nolte said. “I just felt more comfortable this weekend, like, getting back into my mindset. High school and tournament ball felt different; I’m just more relaxed, and I’m just starting to get back into the groove of things.”
Northwest finished the Missouri Western Hy-Vee Classic with a 7-0 loss to Minnesota State. The Mavericks were aided by a complete game shutout from freshman McKayla Armbruster, who allowed six hits while striking out four batters.
Northwest's pitching struggled, giving up 17 hits in the loss. While the hits piled up for the Mavericks, the Bearcats managed to limit Minnesota State's run production.
“They were ground balls; we want our pitchers to get ground balls,” Anderson said. “It was the weak ground ball up the middle. Normally, if a team has 17 hits, they’re scoring 13 runs. We still got out of innings.”
Northwest now turns its attention to conference play with double headers on the road against Northeastern State March 26 and Rogers State March 27.
The RiverHawks (14-8) brings a lot of power to the plate, totaling 25 home runs, 122 RBIs and a team batting average of .310 so far this season.
“They’re always hard to play at their place,” Anderson said. “They play different at home; they have some big sticks, and some kids that are swinging the bat well this year. They don’t have a hole in the lineup right now.”
Rogers State (12-6) doesn’t bring the same power to the plate as the RiverHawks, totaling 88 RBIs and a team batting average of .286. However, the Hillcats have a solid pitching staff, holding opponents to 41 runs on the season with an average ERA of 2.23.
“They throw pitches to hit, but they rely on the chase,” Anderson said. “They want to get ahead, and they want you to get yourself out. If they’re gonna throw strikes, we gotta attack it.”
Now that the non conference schedule is complete, Nolte said Northwest is excited to get underway in the MIAA.
“Rogers State was at the tournament this weekend, and they got beat by the team we run-ruled (Bemidji State). You know, that kind of gives us a little bit of hope, because we beat Bemidji and Bemidji beat Rogers State,” Nolte said. “If we’re in the game and we’re hitting the ball and we have a solid defense, I think we can beat any team that we’re up against — or at least give them a good fight.”
