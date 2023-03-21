No. 16 Northwest men’s tennis has played 11 matches, while the No. 27 women’s tennis team has played 13 matches this season, but both teams will share a common goal to defeat MIAA foe Washburn March 25 in Topeka, Kansas.
Coach Mark Rosewell said it’s going to be important matches for both teams, but playing the Ichabods makes them even more special.
“First of all, that’s a rivalry match, and they’re awfully good,” Rosewell said. “They beat our women last year, and we beat their men, but they were both close matches. Over there it’s probably going to be a close match again.”
The men’s team is 6-5 overall and 1-0 in conference play after losing a close match to No. 18 Southwest Baptist, 4-3, March 16. The Bearcats have been in six matches that were decided by one point, the ’Cats have won just two of those six matches.
Northwest senior and No. 2 singles player Fabien Calloud won his singles match against Southwest Baptist and is 6-5 in singles this season. He said playing tough teams helps the Bearcats get better.
“We’ve been playing great teams,” Calloud said. “It is frustrating, but it does help us for future matches just to kind of get back to practice and train even harder to win those matches. We’ve lost some, but we’ve also won some important ones. We’re not giving up anything. We’re just practicing even harder in our season as we head into conference matches now, so we’re excited and motivated to win.”
The men’s team has defeated the Ichabods the last three times they’ve clashed. This is just the second conference match of the season for Northwest.
Calloud said the key to beating Washburn is playing the Ichabods like they do every team. He said the chemistry within the team is amazing, which makes it easier to win and easier to accept a loss.
“If we lose, we lose as a team, and if we win, we win as a team,” Calloud said. “That mentality is really helping us this season. We’re even more motivated because we’re playing at their place, so winning against them at their place would make this a huge win for us and kind of boost our confidence going into the later part of the season.”
The women’s team is 10-3 overall and 2-0 in conference play. The Bearcats have won four straight matches, including a 6-1 win over No. 22 Nebraska-Kearney March 9.
Northwest women’s No. 1 singles player junior Vera Alenicheva is ranked No. 21 nationally in singles. Alenicheva is 10-2 on the season in singles matches. Like her coach, Alenicheva said the matchup with Washburn will be a tough one.
“We’re probably going to play them again in regionals and conference tournaments, but, right now, the team is really good,” Alenicheva said. “We’re winning really good matches, and — looking at Washburn’s matches — we definitely have a chance, and it would just give us more confidence for the conference and regional tournaments then nationals.”
The ’Cats will have nine days off between their 5-2 win over Southwest Baptist March 16 and their match against Washburn. Alenicheva said the break could be very beneficial.
“It’ll be about a week off from playing matches, but I think that can help us because we’ve been playing a lot,” Alenicheva said. “But, definitely continuing our winning streak against Washburn would be amazing. We’re doing our best practicing right now to prepare for that.”
