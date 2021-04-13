No. 19 Northwest men’s tennis arrived in Topeka, Kansas, April 11, looking to push its match-winning streak to six in a row, but Southern Arkansas had a winning streak of its own to pursue.
The Bearcats (11-3 overall, 6-1 MIAA) kept it close throughout the duel but failed to pick up crucial wins, falling to the Muleriders (11-3 overall, 6-1 MIAA/GAC) in a 4-0 battle.
“You know, we’re trying to win, and we got outplayed that day, but those things happen,” Northwest coach Mark Rosewell said. “They’re a good team — very, very strong.”
Doubles play was a back-and-forth contest with Northwest sophomore Fabien Calloud and junior Agustin Velasco picking up a 6-3 win in the No. 3 doubles matchup. The Muleriders turned the tide, however, picking up a 6-3 win of their own in the No. 2 doubles matchup.
The pressure was on for Bearcat sophomore Andrea Zamurri and junior Franco Oliva, who both took the court for the tiebreaker in No. 1 doubles play. The pairing was 8-3 on the season prior to the matchup. The two found themselves within striking distance throughout the match but failed to close out sets, losing 7-6 and 8-6.
“You know, that was a tough one to lose,” Rosewell said about the No. 1 doubles matchup. “On the bright side of things, it’s the best doubles match I think they’ve played the whole year.”
The Muleriders finished the duel by picking up singles victories at No. 2, No. 4 and No. 5. While the score was 4-0, the contest was a lot closer than it looked due to the No. 1, No. 3 and No. 6 singles matches not being completed.
This occurrence is called play to clinch. The first team to win four points overall wins the match, and in singles, once the team match has been won, any remaining singles matches will be stopped. Both coaches agree before the duel that if a team reaches four points overall, they will call off the remaining matches.
Northwest has not faced a lot of losing situations in its storied history, but Rosewell is using the outcome of this duel as a learning experience for his team.
“Actually, it might be the best thing to happen to us right now,” Rosewell said. “Hopefully, this isn’t going to happen to us at the conference tournament, which is what we want to try to do is win that and then go on in the postseason and get the automatic qualifier and so forth. It could be a blessing in disguise.”
Next up on the schedule for the men is Augustana April 18 in Sioux Falls, South Dakota. The last matchup between the two schools took place March 21, 2018, when the ’Cats exerted their dominance, winning 7-2.
“I felt like we had better depth than them, so we were certainly very confident in our four, five and six, which puts a lot of pressure on their top three guys,” Rosewell said about the last duel against the Vikings. “I do remember they were pretty solid American players.”
The Vikings (4-7) haven’t quite had the season they envisioned, which could be due to having four of their seven players as underclassmen. The Vikings are continuing to grow as the season pushes through.
Augustana sophomore Cade Damgaard highlights the No. 1 singles spot. On the season, Damgaard is 4-6 and is 4-4 on the season when partnered with senior North Knewtson at the No. 1 doubles spot.
Northwest women’s tennis
Northwest women’s tennis (8-4, 4-1 MIAA) had a successful duel against Southern Arkansas, picking up its second straight win, including six of the last seven, with a 4-2 win.
“The ladies are 8-4, and the men are 11-3, and those are good records for the kind of competition we’ve faced,” Rosewell said. “We just play the best possible teams we can find. I’ll take that right now going into conference matches.”
The Bearcats’ No. 2 doubles pairing of freshman Vera Alenicheva and sophomore Julia Aliseda captured one of the biggest doubles victories of the season, taking down Muleriders pairing of sophomores Serena Gill and Lena Milosevic by a score of 6-4. Gill’s doubles record was 24-12, and she currently holds the all-time doubles win percentage at 66.7%
“(Alenicheva and Aliseda) are really good singles players. Maybe not great double skills, but they play so well together, and they’re so competitive,” Rosewell said. “They’ve turned into a pretty good team.”
The duo has now moved to 6-0 on the season in doubles play, and Aliseda continued her dominance on the court by picking up a three-set win at No. 3 singles over Southern’s freshman Sarah Roy. The victory moved Aliseda to 9-0.
Aliseda went 2-0 in doubles play and 2-0 in singles play, earning her MIAA women’s tennis athlete of the week, marking the first time she’s received the award this season.
“She’s our lone junior, so she’s a co-captain and an experienced player,” Rosewell said. “She’s won some really big matches. She was down in that match against Southern Arkansas; it was a tremendous comeback. She’s very dependable.”
The women were expecting a busy weekend, but after the Nebraska-Kearney matchup was moved up to April 14 due to potentially bad weather, the Bearcats now have back-to-back duels April 17-18.
The first contest in the weekend slate is Fort Hays State in Hays, Kansas. Since 2008, the Tigers (3-4 overall, 0-4 MIAA) have had zero answers for the ’Cats, as Northwest has won 12 straight duels without Fort Hays being able to secure more than a single point.
“Seems like we’re always playing our best every time they come to town, and we go out there — it’s kind of crazy,” Rosewell said. “We want to, hopefully, continue that this weekend.”
Fort Hays freshman Stefany Stemmer takes the spotlight at the No. 1 spot in singles with a season record of 3-4. On the doubles side, Stemmer is 2-7 overall, and her partner depends on the opposing team’s lineup.
While Northwest has been able to soar past the Tigers in recent years, Rosewell knows his players won’t take the matchup lightly.
“Well, it’s still a conference and regional match, so they understand it’s important,” Rosewell said. “We know in athletics that if you let your guard down and think you don’t have to give 100%, that’s when you get beat. They still understand they need to go out and play as hard as possible.”
The Bearcats will close out the weekend April 18 in Sioux Falls, South Dakota, against No. 25 Augustana. Since 2015, the ’Cats lead the series 3-2, including three straight victories.
Vikings freshman Valeriya Monko is a rising star and headlines the No. 1 singles spot. Before committing to Augustana, Monko was ranked in the top 1,500 in the ITF World Rankings. On the season, she’s 12-1 in singles play, with 11 of those victories coming in a row.
In doubles play, Monko stars alongside freshman Florentia Hadjigeorgiou. The duo has been on a wrecking spree, going 13-1 on the season. They won 11 straight victories before their first loss and are nowon a two-match win streak.
Rosewell is hoping potential bad weather will miss the area, which would allow his team to be able to play on the outdoor courts compared to indoors.
“Well, we’re playing up there, so certainly that gives them a little bit of an advantage,” Rosewell said. “We hope we can play that match outside because they practice inside all the time and that will certainly give them more of an advantage.”
Rosewell believes his team is a good outdoor team, as the Bearcats like the natural elements such as the sun and wind. By playing indoors, the match moves quicker, and the Bearcats thrive on a slower-paced game.
The women will have one more game before the end of their season April 24. Until then, the young Bearcat team will look to continue building on its ongoing success.
