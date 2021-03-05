Ahead of Northwest men’s basketball match up with Central Oklahoma March 5 in the MIAA Tournament Semifinals, a triple-double had never been recorded in the 40 years of the league’s postseason tournament.
When that game concluded, there was one: Northwest senior forward Ryan Hawkins.
Hawkins tallied 30 points, 11 rebounds and 11 assists in the Bearcats’ 104-72 win against the Bronchos Friday evening in Bearcat Arena.
“That was pretty impressive. I mean, he was pretty impressive,” Northwest coach Ben McCollum said in the aftermath of the Bearcats’ blowout. “He's got a lot of people on him, so he was able to find some people today, which is really nice. We were able to knock down a few shots.”
Hawkins’ historic performance was an outlier not in the MIAA Tournament, but the Northwest men’s program as well. The forward is only the second Bearcat to record a triple-double and the first to do so since Jan. 25, 2020, when then-sophomore guard Trevor Hudgins did it against Fort Hays inside of Bearcat Arena.
“As (Hudgins) said, to quote Talladega Nights, ‘If you’re not first, you’re last,’” Hawkins said through a laugh. “Trevor had the first one, so.”
The beatdown of the Bronchos (13-11) marked the 12th 30-point performance of Hawkins’ career, the second time in as many games in which the Bearcats have put up at least 100 points and Northwest’s 16th appearance in the conference’s title game — the most in MIAA Tournament history.
Hawkins combined with Hudgins to score 59 points in the contest, marking the 49th 20-point performance of Hudgins’ career. The junior guard hit a layup with a little less than 12 minutes remaining in the first half, one that moved him by Victor Coleman for No. 3 on the program’s all-time scoring list.
“Pretty slow day for him, I'd say. 29? Jeepers, Trevor,” Hawkins said with a smile. “I mean, we don't see Trevor with 30 at the end of the year, something feels off.”
All of Hudgins’ 29 points didn’t come as easy as his 71% mark from the field shows. Of course, some baskets were easier than others, but most resembled the fadeaway shot he sank nearly midway through the second half.
Hudgins spent the last 15 seconds of the shot clock with the ball in his possession, trying to find enough space to score a bucket or set up a teammate to do so. There was one second on the shot clock when the ball left his hands. There wasn’t any time left when it found the bottom of the net.
“I mean, it kind of took me back to watching Kobe as a little kid. Back down, then two dribbles, fadeaway,” Hawkins said. “He's gonna hit the shots. ... It's so nice to have two guards in Diego (Bernard) and Trevor that can just make anything happen with five seconds left on the shot clock. It seems like an eternity with those two and normally it's like, ‘Alright, we had to get a shot up,’ but those two just take their time and they get the look they want.”
“It’s hard to rattle him,” McCollum said of the Hudgins, the MIAA Player of the Year. “It just excites him more. He’s just so calm and steady. You start talking to him, it just gets him more excited, and he doesn’t ever show it.”
The duo of Hawkins and Hudgins personified the dominance Northwest demonstrated for the entirety of the contest. In the Bearcats’ win against Emporia State in the tournament’s quarterfinals March 3, they recorded the largest halftime margin in MIAA Tournament history (41).
If they hadn’t set the record then, they would’ve against the Bronchos. Northwest carried a 58-26 lead into the half, which would’ve been a single point more than the record if they hadn’t broken it two days prior.
The Bearcats have set a new season-high in points in back-to-back games. There was a point in the season McCollum felt as if there wasn’t enough rhythm on offense from his team. Hawkins thought that, too.
Now, it’s the complete opposite.
“I think we're just starting to find our rhythm offensively,” Hawkins said. Before, I'd say we kind of got stuck and went to one or two things that were working and just like stayed with it. We didn't flow offensively; we were scoring off of the actions, not in just our motion. … I just think we move so well offensively now.”
This is where the Bearcats expected to be, though.
They expected to be in the MIAA Tournament Championship — it’s the expectation they’ve set during the last decade of McCollum’s tenure. All season, they’ve said they take everyone’s best shot. In all but one game this season, the Bearcats were able to handle it.
McCollum thinks the Bearcats are finally starting to return the favor.
They’ll get another chance to do so March 6 in the MIAA Tournament Championship game, where they’ll face No. 2-seeded Washburn for the third time this season.
“The benefit is — like we talked about all year — that we take your best shot, but this is when that pays off,” McCollum said, “because we're used to championship-type games because every game is a championship for everybody else. Well, now it is for us, too. So, now we are playing our championship, along with the same thing that they've been doing to us all year.”
