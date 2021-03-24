Northwest guard Trevor Hudgins, despite only being a junior, has a laundry list of accolades that most athletes dream of.
His latest honor came March 24, when the NABC named him the Division II Player of the Year, making him the second Bearcat to win the award. Hudgins’ predecessor, Justin Pitts, was the first Northwest player to earn the honor back in 2017, when he led Northwest to the program’s first national title.
Prior to the Division II Elite Eight March 24-27 in Evansville, Indiana, Hudgins averaged 20.1 points and 4.7 assists per contest while shooting a nation-best, regardless of NCAA level, 52.5% from beyond the arc. He was the only Northwest player to play more than 1,000 minutes throughout the first 27 games of the season.
A day ahead of the Bearcats’ matchup with West Liberty in the Elite Eight, Hudgins became the fourth Northwest player to earn NABC All-America honors. A few hours after that, he was named the 2021 Division II Conference Commissioners Association Ron Lenz Player of the Year. That, of course, landed him on the organization’s All-America First Team.
Earlier this season, Hudgins won MIAA Player of the Year, marking the second consecutive season he’s been named the league’s best player. With that, Hudgins received first-team all-MIAA honors for the third straight year.
The awards aren’t new to him, though. In his first season as the starting point guard at Northwest, Hudgins was named the MIAA Freshman of the Year. In that same season, he helped the Bearcats bring home the program’s second national championship. Hudgins was named the Division II Elite Eight Most Outstanding Player after recording 12 points and six assists in the title game.
As a sophomore, Hudgins was tabbed as the MIAA Tournament Most Outstanding Player, as well as a finalist for the Bevo Francis Award, which is given to the best small college basketball player of the season.
He already has one national title on his resume. If the Bearcats win the program’s third national title this weekend, he’ll have that to add as well, along with the possibility of another Elite Eight Most Outstanding Player award.
