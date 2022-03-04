KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Northwest women’s basketball freshman guard Molly Hartnett had the ball in her hands with four seconds left on the clock in the MIAA Tournament quarterfinals against third-seeded Nebraska-Kearney March 4. Despite the numerous fans and players, the place might as well have been an empty room for the Overland Park, Kansas, native.
“I’m always willing to step up,” Hartnett said.
Nothing was in her eyes besides the north rim inside of Municipal Auditorium. The goal was simple: make the shot. She let it fly from beyond the 3-point line, and having already made three shots from that distance earlier in the game, all she needed was a fourth.
The bounce of the ball off the rim was met with a collective exhale from the crowd. One half of the crowd was seemingly in relief, while the other was in disbelief.
Northwest freshman forward Kelsey Fields got the rebound, but it was too late. The buzzer went off, and the game was decided. The Bearcats’ best season in 10 years ended with a 52-47 loss to Kearney.
“I’m just proud of our team, and I’m proud of what they’ve done this season,” Northwest fourth-year coach Austin Meyer said.
Although the game was ultimately a loss for sixth-seeded Northwest, the ’Cats (17-12) didn’t make it easy for the Lopers (23-6). The Bearcats did, however, take their time in getting the game as close as it was.
The first quarter went almost as poorly as it possibly could have for Northwest.
The Bearcats shot an abysmal 1-for-11 (9.1%) from the field in the first 10 minutes of play, and it took 8 minutes and 31 seconds for them to get their first basket of the game.
“We’ve had our struggles offensively throughout the year, so to play a team that’s talented defensively is tough,” Meyer said. “I thought we missed some open shots, but they don’t give you anything easy. Two points in the first quarter probably isn’t gonna get it done.”
Northwest showed improvement in the second quarter, but the Bearcats were far from back in the game.
They shot 6-for-24 (25%) for the first half, and the two squads entered intermission with Kearney in front 26-13.
The third quarter came and went with more of the same from both teams. Kearney outscored Northwest 18-14 for the quarter, capped off by a 2-point jumper by junior guard Klaire Kirsch at the buzzer.
Maybe it was the shot by Kirsch that lit a fire the ’Cats lacked up to that point, or perhaps it was the impending feeling of the season coming to a close, but Northwest mustered everything it had left for one final push.
“We knew they weren’t just going to lay over,” Kearney coach Carrie Eighmey said of Northwest.
In a month generally described as having crazy basketball moments, the final 10 minutes between Northwest and Kearney were exactly that.
The Bearcats kicked off the quarter with an 11-0 run, bringing the differential from 17 points at the beginning of the fourth to just 6 with 7:02 left in the game.
“We want a smaller lineup late in the game, and we trap the ball screens, then spread it out and try to get downhill,” Meyer said.
After a second trip to the charity stripe in as many possessions for Kearney with 4:23 to go — which ended in a made free throw and a 47-38 lead for the Lopers — the Bearcats went on a 5-1 run to bring it to within 3 with just 46 seconds on the clock.
That was until the next possession, when a layup by Kearney graduate student guard Haley Simental put the Lopers back up by 5 with 22 seconds left.
“We knew we needed a quick basket and a quick stop,” Meyer said.
They got just one of those things.
Hartnett took just six seconds off the clock until she hit a jumper in the paint to bring the teams back to within 3 points of each other, and that was ultimately Northwest’s final bucket of the game.
A pair of trips to the line within five seconds for Kearney junior forward Elisa Backes helped put the game away for the Lopers. Backes’ final free throw gave them a 52-47 lead, one they clung to until the final buzzer, and one they used to upend the Bearcats’ season.
“I thought we competed and worked hard,” Hartnett said. “It was really exciting to be here this year.”
“We could have just quit, got beat by 25, walked out of here and said, ‘Oh, we had a decent season.’ But our kids didn’t do that,” Meyer said. “They fought, and they gave us a chance to win.”
While Meyer’s adjustment to shift to a smaller lineup in the fourth quarter may have helped, but Hartnett’s heroics and game-high 26 points spearheaded the Bearcats’ comeback bid. The 2020-21 MIAA Freshman of the Year showed prowess in clutch situations, too, scoring 14 of her points in the fourth quarter along.
“I’m willing to do whatever for this team,” Hartnett said.
While Hartnett used a season-high scoring output, it, of course, wasn’t enough. No other Bearcat scored more than 5.
Meyer said that is what has come to be expected of her.
“You know, she’s on everybody’s scouting report,” Meyer said.
Meyer said it’s the young players like Hartnett that will help bring Northwest to the next level. Thankfully for Meyer, he’ll have 13 underclassmen on the roster heading into next year, his fifth season at the helm.
Despite the abrupt end to his team’s season, and the third loss to Kearney within three months, Meyer believes the best is yet to come.
“We’re a young team, and experience does matter in these games,” Meyer said. “I think we got some great experiences. We’re not going anywhere for a while. Our program — we got it to a good spot, and we’re gonna keep getting better.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.