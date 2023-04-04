Northwest track and field was 232 miles away from Maryville, yet, some athletes made themselves right at home in Southwest Baptist’s Plaster Stadium, perhaps because it was another “home of the Bearcats.”
In the Southwest Baptist University Bearcat Invite March 31-April 1, Northwest’s record books were rewritten three times. Additionally, the women’s team won the meet with 146 points — 45 points more than second place. Coach Brandon Masters joked there may have been some familiarity in Bolivar, Missouri, and he said the Bearcat Invite is always a good meet.
“We like that meet,” Masters said. “It's still a little bit early to have some of the marks that we're having, but we’ll take them because maybe it'll be pretty good later.”
Among those marks were Northwest’s record-breaking men’s 4x100-meter relay, women’s 4x100 relay and the women’s 4x400 relay.
A mark of three minutes, 42 seconds and 66 milliseconds by sophomore Luisarys Toledo, sophomore Chloe Saenz, sophomore Jaedy Commins and sophomore Kaylee Harp during the meet would have set the program record in the women’s 4x400. However, during the same event, the quartet of junior Olivia Sattlefield, junior Tiffany Hughey, sophomore Bailey Blake and freshman Kennedi Cline finished with the program’s top finish of 3:42.24.
“It was really fun to watch because we planned it where they could push each over in every single rep,” Masters said. “I swear at some point they were holding hands — holding hands, they were so close together. It was really fun.”
Sophomore Lexie Gilbert, sophomore Ally Hammond, Hughey and Cline, with a time of 45.95 in the women’s 4x100, passed the mark of 46.45 set by Hammond, Gilbert, Cline and freshman Reese Brown.
Senior R.J. Williams, sophomore Joel Dos Santos, sophomore Enrico Cavagna and freshman Dominic Sedlacek set the program-best time in 4x100 with a time of 40.40 in the men’s 4x100.
Among the athletes to find success in Bolivar, transfer-athlete from Oral Roberts, junior Kemuel Sloan, competed in his first outdoor meet for Northwest and earned his first Division II provisional qualifying mark with a leap of 14 feet and 81 inches in the men’s triple jump. Sloan said he has enjoyed the support during his first season in a new environment.
“I'm not a very talkative person, so I'm kind of quiet,” Sloan said. “People will come up to me and talk a lot, so I talk back to them. So it’s pretty family-oriented around here.”
“(Sloan) says he’s a quiet guy — doesn't talk a whole lot — but you get that boy on the runway, and all of our guys and gals come over to watch him jump,” Masters said. “It was probably 25 of our athletes or so, and he’s back on the runway, calling for a big clap, so he isn’t as quiet as he says sometimes. He's a showman.”
For Masters and assistant coach Nikki Wetstein, Sloan’s impact goes beyond his jumps or showmanship.
Wetstein, who has helped Masters with hurdles, jumps and multi-events since 2020, said her favorite memory of Sloan was during the fall when he gave a teammate shoes after their shoe busted. She said Sloan even chose to run barefoot alongside his teammate.
“He’s a team guy,” Wetstein said. “He gives (support) every day, so it’s easy for the team to give it back.”
As Sloan and the rest of the Bearcats prepare for a pair of meets in California April 12-15 and the Kansas Relays April 13-15, he said he’s grateful for the team he has around him.
For Masters, finding athletes who are team-oriented has been a focus. The sixth-year coach said he feels that’s exactly what the program has done.
“We’re doing something right by getting the right people into this team,” Masters said. “This team is the closest team I've had here by far — not even close. And I think that's part of recruiting. That's part of getting the people that want to be here, want to be good and want that type of atmosphere.”
