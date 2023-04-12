After an 11-1 loss in five innings to Savannah April 4, Maryville baseball secured its revenge with a 7-3 triumph April 11 in Savannah, Missouri. The Spoofhounds’ victory ended an eight-game losing streak to the Savages for the team’s first win in the series since April 9, 2021.
Despite a run scored by Savannah in the last two innings, it wasn’t enough to surpass the five-run effort by Maryville through the first two innings of the contest. The Spoofhounds also plated two in the top of the fifth, and coach Hans Plackemeier said it was a great overall performance.
“It was great to get the win,” Plackemeier said. “(Savannah) didn’t play their best game, but we didn’t at the same time, either.”
Maryville (10-2) beat Savannah (9-6) in batting with 13 hits to six. It’s the fifth time in the Spoofhounds’ 10 games so far they have combined for over 10 hits in a game.
Junior outfielder Don Allen, who was one of six players to have multiple hits, led the way with three for Maryville. Sophomore infielder Canon Creason led the team with three RBIs and swung for the squad’s lone double of the contest.
Creason said he was happy to contribute for his team’s revenge over the Savages. Plackemeier said the batting performance was partly due to the pitches from Savannah.
“There’s definitely some motivation from last game going into this game,” Creason said April 11 after the game. “It felt really good. It’s a big spot. … Just expecting pitches to hit and hitting them when they come.”
“We were hitting the ball hard,” Plackemeier said. “They misjudged a few balls, and we took advantage of that. Hitting the ball always helps.”
On the mound, senior left-handed pitcher Blake Katen started the Tuesday afternoon contest for the Spoofhounds. Katen threw four strikeouts — increasing his team-leading season total to 28 — on 104 total pitches through six innings. Sophomore outfielder Peyton McCollum threw nine pitches in relief for Katen to close out the game in the top of the seventh.
“Oh, Blake, he pitched one heck of a game,” Plackemeier said. “He battled the entire game, and he really wanted it. He got the start, and he did great. … You can always count on Peyton to do what he does — he alway gets outs, and we rely on him for that.”
The Spoofhounds will return home for their second meeting of the season with Lafayette-St. Joseph (3-8) at 6 p.m. April 21 at Maryville High School. Maryville is 5-0 at home and Lafayette is 0-4 on the road.
In the first meeting between the two, the Spoofhounds secured a 12-3 win over the Fighting Irish March 30 in St. Joseph for Maryville’s first triumph over Lafayette since April 2019. Creason said it will be good to be back in front of the home crowd, and Plackemeier said he expects a tough fight from the Fighting Irish.
“We’ve already seen what they have, so we know what to expect,” Creason said, before adding he isn’t too worried about the opposite effect in Lafayette’s favor.
“We're seeing a lot of pitchers, we're getting their pitch counts up early and that's good — that's what we want to do,” Plackemeier said. “Against Lafayette, we're going to do the same thing, but they're going to be mad. They're going to really want to come out and redeem themselves.”
Maryville’s win against Savannah secured the program’s third-consecutive season with 10 or more wins and only the team’s fifth campaign with 10 or more wins since at least 2008 — when Missouri sports’ website, MSHSAA, stops keeping record.
Since Plackemeier took over the program in summer 2020, he has guided the team to each of its last three 10-win seasons. Ahead of the team’s Friday night game with the Fighting Irish, Plackemeier said this year’s team is different, and he’s excited for a new opportunity for his players with the contest being the team’s first night game on its field.
“We've had the talent the past couple years, but, this year, they're believing in each other more, whereas in the past they just couldn't get over the hump,” Plackemeier said. “These guys, I mean, they all play football and basketball, so they see the big crowds of those games, and when people come to the baseball games, I mean, it just pumps them up. … It just means a lot more when you have the fans in the community out supporting you.”
