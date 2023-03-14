As the spring season continues, so does the competition for Northwest softball. Or, at least it was going to. As for the Fairfield Classic March 17-19 in St. Joseph, those games have been canceled.
With the games being canceled this weekend, the Bearcats played their first home games of the season against Augustana in a doubleheader (8-7) at 1 p.m. and 3 p.m. March 15 at Bearcat Softball Field.
Northwest Athletics Assistant Athletic Director Colin McDonough said in an email to The Missourian the weather was a factor for the cancellation of the Fairfield Classic.
“The tournament in St. Joseph was being played at city park fields that haven’t been able to be put into playing shape yet,” McDonough said in an email to The Missourian.
Northwest softball (13-9, 1-3 MIAA) is playing at home for the first time March 15, although the Northwest baseball team had to shift locations against Washburn March 14 from Bearcat Baseball Field to in Topeka, Kansas, due to field conditions.
“Our baseball field is still pretty wet and not in great playing condition,” McDonough said in an email to The Missourian. “Washburn has turf, so it was better to play there and then switch the game with them on (March 28) back to our place. The softball field is in better shape at this point as it has gotten some better sunlight for drying.”
McDonough said Northwest was able to add a doubleheader with Wayne State (4-15) March 20 to the schedule. The first game will be at 12 p.m. and the second contest will start at 2 p.m. Prior to cancellation, the Bearcats were set to meet the Wildcats March 19 in the Fairfield Classic.
As for the softball team, the Bearcats played in two MIAA doubleheaders against Fort Hays State and Nebraska-Kearney March 11-12. The ’Cats went 1-3 in its first four conference matchups of the season.
Coach Naomi Tellez said it felt good to get some conference games under their belt as they head into the long MIAA schedule.
“Just as a whole, everything that we’ve worked towards and everything that we have practiced for is finally here,” Tellez said.
Junior catcher Lauren Gray said the non-conference games in the beginning of the year is what gets them ready for solid conference opponents as the year progresses.
“It’s a tough conference to be in,” Gray said. “We just really need to get our minds right for conference, and I am confident that we have the talent and the physical aspects of this game. We just have to keep working on our mental game and stay determined.”
Northwest is No. 2 in the MIAA in batting average as a team (.317) and No. 4 in the conference in on-base percentage (.392). Gray has played a significant role in the Bearcats’ success inside the batter’s box this season. In her 14 games played this season, she is No. 4 on the team in batting average (.333), No. 3 on the team in on-base percentage (.462), along with 11 RBIs and two home runs.
Tellez said it is key for the team to stay loose and confident while up at the plate, rather than being tight and upbeat.
“We don’t really harp on a lot mechanically from that perspective,” Tellez said. “It’s just our approach and having the mindset to do damage, really swing at our pitches and being patient enough to get our pitches.”
Gray said having nearly the same team as last year has been a huge boost in the team's confidence and success thus far in the long spring season.
“I think that we have a lot of talent on our team,” Gray said. “I think it’s all mental for us. It’s just the mindset that has been switched this year, and we know what it felt like to not be a winning team last year, and that really just put a fire underneath us.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.