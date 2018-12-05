Northwest women’s basketball will look to continue its winning ways as it hosts Lincoln University Dec. 6.
After a convincing 67-48 victory over Nebraska Christian Dec. 1, the Bearcats (3-4) look to the direction of the Blue Tigers (6-0) in their first test of the young MIAA conference season. Lincoln has been unscathed by regular season competition and comes into Bearcat Arena as an overwhelming favorite.
“Our biggest goal will be defending the level of athleticism Lincoln presents, especially from the guard position,” coach Austin Meyer said. “Their transfer guard is very quick, very athletic, and we will have to do a good job of staying in front.”
Historically, Northwest has dominated its duels with Lincoln, convincingly controlling the all-time record of 37-7 against the Blue Tigers, with a 21-2 record in Bearcat Arena.
The addition of Division I transfer, junior guard Erika Schlosser from Fairfield University, has proved to be a very advantageous recruit for the Bearcats. Over the first seven games of the 2018 season, Schlosser has averaged 27.6 minutes played per game as well as shooting just under 52 percent from the floor.
The process of changing colleges can be a very challenging transition for some, but Schlosser has quickly found a new home at Northwest, specifically on the basketball court.
“Coach Meyer and the team have made it very easy for me and have been very welcoming,” Schlosser said. “This is basically a second family now for me.”
Schlosser has made her presence known on the court, scoring 6.1 points per game and being 11-of-23 from the three-point line. She is averaging 47 percent behind the arc and is classified as a knockdown shooter.
As the Bearcats enter the gauntlet that is MIAA basketball, they do so in a spot that is unfamiliar when compared to last year’s play. Northwest has already clinched three wins on the year, a feat that wasn’t accomplished until Feb. 1 of the 2017-2018 season.
While the Bearcats have had a taste of success to begin the young basketball season, Northwest has many aspects of the game that still need to be polished before taking on conference opponents.
“I think everyone knows how tough the league is considering Lincoln being 6-0 but being towards the bottom last year,” Meyer said. “It’s all just about getting better every day and controlling the things we can control.”
Meyer often talks about “the process” and staying true to this team and trusting each other. Unselfish play has been a point of emphasis within the game plan of the Bearcats, often taking advantage of an extra pass to get up a smart shot rather than wasting a possession. Stressing this can be a deciding factor when playing disciplined MIAA teams.
“I love being able to compete, especially with my teammates there, pushing each other to get better,” Schlosser said. “Coach Meyer has emphasized its all about the process and in the preseason it was just us playing each other, but now it’s just us trying to make each other better.”
