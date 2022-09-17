KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The St. Pius X football players — who were on the westernmost sideline at St. Pius X High School — stormed the field to meet the 11 of their teammates who were already on the field.
Maryville coach Matt Webb and the players on his respective sideline had to look on as the clock on the scoreboard showed zeroes, and the Pius players took off their helmets and jumped around on the field in celebration of their latest win which was just solidified a few moments before the pandemonium ensued.
“Another year, another year of playing Pius and another year that they beat us in a close game,” Webb said in the aftermath of Maryville’s 34-27 loss.
Moments before the celebration began for Pius, the Spoofhound offense had the ball on the Warriors’ 12-yard line. Both teams had just gotten set on the field after Maryville’s final timeout of the game stopped the clock with eight seconds left in regulation.
The Warriors were clinging to a 34-27 advantage over the Spoofhounds, and the only thing in between the Spoofhounds and the fourth tie of the contest was 12 yards, a made extra-point attempt and 11 Warriors.
Maryville junior quarterback Derek Quinlin took the snap and immediately began searching for an open teammate. Quinlin scanned the field from left to right, unsatisfied with what he saw, he began to scramble outside of the pocket. Time had already run out, so it was now or never for Quinlin and the rest of the Spoofhounds.
The junior neared his team’s sideline and then paused for a brief moment. Junior wideout Delton Davis held up his arm in the back of the north end zone, and Quinlin locked his eyes on his teammate.
Quinlin cocked back his arm and went straight to the ground. One of the 11 Warriors on defense forced the quarterback onto the ground, ending the play and the game.
“I mean, no excuses,” senior running back Drew Burns said. “They’re a good football team, but they were more mentally tough than us. They executed better. They wanted it more.”
The 34-27 loss for Maryville marked its second of the season and its third consecutive loss to Pius.
Webb said the Warriors have good players, and they’re coached very well, but, like Davis, he said there was more to the loss than what can be physically seen.
“Their culture is better than ours,” Webb said. “What I want to see is, ‘Let’s learn from this.’ It’s not just on the field, you know, we need to grow up. We need to mature as a team. We need to have our culture in the right direction. That does not just include on Friday nights; that includes seven days a week and 24 hours a day. If you want to win a championship, that’s what it takes.”
The Spoofhounds were on the losing end of the shootout, but the Maryville offense’s 27 points is the highest point total in a game the Warrior defense has given up so far this season. The 27-point output was also the lowest point total the Spoofhound offense has scored in a game this season.
Despite that, the two teams combined for 61 points — the highest scoring game between the two squads since Sept. 20, 2019. The first quarter and a half, though, was nearly a polar opposite of the rest of the game.
After just over the first 17 minutes of play, neither team had a point on the scoreboard. It wasn’t until Burns took the ball into the end zone from three yards out with 6:51 to go in the second quarter that the stalemate ended.
“Mental mistakes,” Burns said for the reason for the slow start. “Too many setbacks. We have a lot of second-and-15s and third-and-10s. We just can’t have those.”
As if the Maryville touchdown was the spark the game needed, the contest saw eight touchdowns and three ties from that point on from the two Midland Empire Conference rivals.
With both teams in Missouri’s Class 3 District 8, it’s possible for these two teams to meet in the postseason and even for a district championship.
Webb isn’t focused on that, just yet, but he said he’s well aware of the possibility.
“We play our cards right, we’ll have these guys later on in the season,” Webb said. “But, right now, that team’s gonna beat us again. We need to give them credit for everything they earned tonight and what we did not earn and move onto Cameron.”
