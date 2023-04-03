Maryville baseball senior pitcher Blake Katen found himself in a jam during the top of the fourth inning, as then-undefeated East Buchanan had the bases loaded with just one out. After Katen struckout the next batter to get the second out of the inning, he found himself in a 3-1 count against the next Bulldog.
Katen battled back and struckout junior infielder Mason Brown to get out of the jam. The senior pitcher’s strikeout was one of eight he recorded during the Monday evening contest, and his performance helped propel the Spoofhounds to a 13-0 win to give the Bulldogs their first loss of the season April 3 at Maryville High School.
“‘Throw strikes, I need to get an out somehow’” Katen said about his mindset in tough situations “I really didn’t want them to score, so I just had to kind of go back to the fundamentals. It felt great, it was a confidence booster, kind of struggling back and forth a little bit today but those helped me a lot.”
The Spoofhound (7-1) offense was patient in the first inning, drawing four-straight walks to score one run.
Sophomore infielder Cannon Creason bunted his way into the Spoofhounds’ first hit of the contest. Senior infielder Adam Patton followed Creason’s lead, batting in an RBI-single for his first at-bat to score junior infielder Cooper Gastler.
Maryville’s patience paid off as the ’Hounds scored nine runs in the second inning putting them up 10-0. After going up 10-0 in the second inning, the ’Hounds kept the pressure on the Bulldogs (6-1) by striking out the next three Bulldogs in order in the top of the third inning. In the bottom of the fourth, Maryville tacked on three more runs to ultimately secure the 13-0 triumph in five innings.
Coach Hans Plackemeier is in his third season of coaching Maryville and has a record of 33-19. To begin his third year, the Spoofhounds have run-ruled five of their first eight opponents.
“We just continue our approach, that's all we do,” Plackmeier said about the team’s early-season offense.
In the top of the fifth, Buchanan nearly mounted a comeback. What started with a walk to begin the inning was followed by a battle between Katen on the mound and junior infielder Gage Busby at home plate at Maryville High School..
Busby fouled off six of Katen’s pitches before finally striking out on the ninth pitch of the at bat.
After, Creason took over on the mound. Like the hole Katen worked out of in the top of the fourth, the Bulldogs loaded the bases before Creason struckout the next batter and forced a groundout to second to end the inning and the game.
“It felt great,” Katen said. “We knew that they were a good team. We played them last year and they kind of beat the crap out of us. We came back and flipped the script on them, and it gives us confidence.”
During the game, Maryville’s dugout poured out support for their teammates the entire game with cheers, chants and even some singing along to walk-up songs that played over the PA system.
As the Spoofhounds now look ahead to their third conference contest of the season against Savannah at 4:30 p.m. April 4 in Savannah, Missouri, Katen said it’s crucial to the team’s success for the players to support each other.
“Energy is everything and if we don’t have that energy, I don’t think we win some of the games we do or put up so many runs,” Katen said. “It’s just big to have all that energy.”
