Heading into the final day of the regular season for the MIAA — the punctuation of a 22-game, conference-only slate — only three men’s basketball programs had clinched a spot in the MIAA Tournament.
Northwest was one of them.
The Bearcats secured the No. 1 seed in the conference’s postseason tournament with their 88-85 win against Washburn Feb. 20. In the grand scheme of things, the final two games of the regular season didn’t matter for the ’Cats.
Regardless of the fact that they could’ve lost both of the remaining games and not been affected, the Bearcats played as if they were vying for one of the final spots. They defeated Nebraska-Kearney 95-59 Feb. 25 in Maryville.
They continued to play as if a win was much-needed during the regular season finale, too, eventually beating Fort Hays 87-62 Feb. 27 in Bearcat Arena.
“It's really impressive. I get more and more impressed by them daily,” McCollum said about his team. “They just, they get it. And, you know, I wish it was something that I did, but it's not. It's something that they have internally and we've got good kids.”
The win led to the Bearcats finishing the regular season 21-1, with their lone loss coming Jan. 7 to then-No. 5 Washburn in Bearcat Arena.
It marks the 10th consecutive season in which the Bearcats have finished with at least 20 wins. Ben McCollum has been the coach for all 10 of those, tying him with his former coach and predecessor, Steve Tappmeyer, for the most consecutive 20-win season in program history.
“I think he was one of the best, if not the best coach in Division II, especially for those years,” McCollum said. “I think that anytime you can show consistency over an extended period like that, it says a lot about the kids in your program and how they can get up for every game, get up for every practice, continue to improve, continue to want for each other’s success.”
Northwest didn’t need all 40 minutes to tame the Tigers this time. Not a single member of the Bearcats’ starting five played during the final five minutes of the game. They didn’t need to.
At halftime, Northwest held a 15-point lead over the Tigers. The second half mirrored the first, in which Northwest’s lead grew as large as 30 points.
The Bearcats returned to the No. 1 spot in NABC Division II poll this week. They showed why with their blowout win over Kearney. If there were any doubters about the Bearcats’ second stop at No 1 this season, they assured them they belong with the blowout win over Hays. Northwest won both of those games by an average of 30.5 points.
“It's always good to go into postseason with a little bit of confidence,” Northwest senior forward Ryan Hawkins said. “These last two weeks, I think we started playing a lot better playing a lot more in rhythm on offense.”
Hawkins finished with a game-high 24 points against the Tigers to go with five rebounds and three steals. It was the 38th time in his collegiate career he’s reached the 20-point mark. He finished the regular season averaging a team-high 21.4 points per contest.
He’s carried a heavier heap of motivation since the Bearcats’ first and only loss of the season. He’s still reminiscent of the one from last year, too.
“I mean I’m still upset about the (Central Missouri) loss last year,” Hawkins said. “The losses stand out in your memory so much more than the wins. I don’t know if you ever get over them. You’ve got to learn from it, that’s the thing. … Honestly, both of those losses helped us down the road so much.”
Not too many people were sure if the Bearcats would get to this point, or any team in the MIAA for that matter. Prior to the MIAA announcing Oct. 1 that there would be a season, COVID-19 had everything hanging in the balance.
McCollum was one of the individuals that did think the Bearcats would make it to the end of the regular season without it being halted.
“Mike Racy really, really fought for a season — a safe season,” McCollum said about the MIAA’s commissioner. “Our athletic directors helped push that along. That’s a lot of work. … They’re in it because of the student-athletes and the kids. They wanted to see them have that experience.”
No. 1-seeded Northwest will matchup with No. 8-seeded Emporia State in the quarterfinals of the MIAA Tournament March 3 in Bearcat Arena.
