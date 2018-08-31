Northwest was one of three teams who competed in the Bearcat Open Aug. 31 at Donaldson Park.
The Bearcats were led by underclassmen on both the men’s and women’s side of the competition. For the women’s 5,000 meter run, freshman runners Keely Danielson and Caroline Ross took third and fourth with times of 20:37.73 and 20:49.92.
The young duo were followed by senior Maria Mostek who crossed the line in 21:00.23, good enough for a fifth place finish. Overall the Women finished in second place as a team totaling 32 points and placing and average time of 21:19.25.
Assistant coach Nick Gibson said the team ran well for the first meet, but has a lot of time for improvement before conference or regionals.
“It’s a long season so we have a lot of room to grow,” Gibson said. “We’re definitely going to be growing and developing over the next few months.”
The men’s side of the meet contained much of the same story as the women’s race. In the 4.2 mile run for the men sophomore Max Martin placed fifth with a time 22:53.70 as the top finisher for the Bearcats. Freshman Zach Hougland was the next Bearcat to cross the line, in 15th place at 24:02.02.
The men mirrored the women finishing second overall in the team battle with 57 points and average time of 23:58.50. The Bearcats next scheduled meet is the Woody Greeno Invitational starting at 10 a.m. Sept 15.
