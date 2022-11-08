Northwest volleyball won its first ever MIAA regular season conference title, which helped the Bearcats earn the No. 1 seed in the MIAA Tournament. The ’Cats have a chance to defend their regular season championship Nov. 10-12 in the Civic Arena in St. Joseph, Missouri.
The Bearcats are already in the midst of a historic season, and they will achieve another milestone as being the top seed in the tournament for the first time in program history. Sophomore libero and defensive specialist Kyah Luhring said being the No. 1 seed is exciting.
“We’ve been working since July to get to this point, so it feels really good to see it pay off,” Luhring said.
Sophomore outside hitter Payton Kichhoefer said the team's goal is always to win. With the tournament in front of her and the rest of her teammates, though, the goal is more intensified.
“We are going to come into the tournament with something to prove,” Kichhoefer said. “We are excited to start the postseason.”
Northwest’s journey to a tournament title will start against the No. 8 seed Missouri Southern Nov. 10. The ’Cats haven’t lost to the Lions since Oct. 25, 2014.
Missouri Southern may have not defeated the Bearcats this year, however, the Lions have caused chaos in the MIAA all season. They swept Washburn in the season series Oct. 27, getting a win against then-No. 19 Central Oklahoma Oct. 18 and stunning then-No. 24 Central Missouri Nov. 1. Kirchhoefer said she knows what Southern is capable of, and it’s a point of emphasis for the whole team.
“I think the plan is to just come out and do our systems at a high level,” Kirchhoefer said. “We need to focus on our side and not focus too much on what they are doing. If we play our best, we can do anything.”
If the Bearcats defeat the Lions, Northwest will play the winner of No. 4-seeded Central Oklahoma and No. 5-seeded Washburn in the semifinals.
The ’Cats swept Washburn in the season series Oct. 14. The Bearcats went 1-1 against the Bronchos, being swept by them in the first matchup Oct. 7. Northwest returned the favor by sweeping Central Oklahoma to clinch a share of the MIAA regular season conference title for the first time in program history Nov. 2 at Bearcat Arena. Luhring said there’s work to be done before then, but the eyes are on the prize.
“Our goal is to win the MIAA Tournament — to win the MIAA Tournament means we automatically make it to regionals and more than likely we will get a higher seed,” Luhring said. “It is really important to finish conference play out strong to set ourselves up for success in the postseason.”
Kirchhoefer said making the postseason is important to the Bearcats, and Northwest volleyball wants to show everyone what it can do.
“It is really special to see all the hard work this team has put in pay off,” Kirchhoefer said. “I am so happy and proud to make history with this team. We all play for each other, and that is what makes this team so special.”
