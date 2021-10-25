Northwest football has been tabbed as the No. 5 seed of Super Region 3 in the first regional rankings of the season, released by the NCAA Monday afternoon.
The Bearcats — who are ranked No. 8 in this week’s AFCA Division II Top 25 following their 59-7 win against Northeastern State Oct. 23 — are one spot behind Lindenwood, an unranked team that’s receiving votes in this week’s Top 25.
The region, in order, is: No. 1 Ferris State (7-0), No. 2 Harding (7-1), No. 3 Grand Valley State (4-1), No. 4 Lindenwood (6-0), No. 5 Northwest (6-1, No. 6 Henderson State (7-1), No. 7 Nebraska-Kearney (7-1), No. 8 Ouachita Baptist (7-1), No. 9 Washburn (6-2) and No. 10 Southeastern Oklahoma (6-2).
The top seven teams will reach the postseason, with the No. 1 seed receiving a first-round bye.
New editions of the rankings will be released each Monday until the NCAA Selection Show on the evening of Nov. 14, the day following the conclusion of the Division II regular season.
Northwest will host MIAA foe No. 17 Nebraska-Kearney for a Week 9 showdown Oct. 30 in Bearcat Stadium. The winner of the matchup between the Bearcats and Lopers will take sole possession of first place in the MIAA and improve its in-region record.
