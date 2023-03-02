KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Northwest men’s basketball freshman guard Bennett Stirtz stood at the left wing in the Municipal Auditorium in Kansas City, Missouri, beyond the 3-point line. On the other side of the court, senior guard Diego Bernard ran behind Missouri Western’s junior JaRon Thames on his way to the basket.
Stirtz glanced toward the hoop, finding Bernard as he ran along the baseline. Before Bernard could even jump, Stirtz’s pass soared nearly 24-feet through the air and landed in the senior’s hands above the rim. Bernard emphatically slammed the ball in, and Northwest went up 43-29 with 14:37 to go in the second half.
“I feel like we came out a little flat in the second half, and we just needed to get the juice going,” Bernard said.
“It was great,” Stirtz said. “It’s a great atmosphere. Great fans that showed up. We got momentum, and it was a fun game.”
While Bernard’s stuff may have been the “juice” top-seeded Northwest (28-2, 20-2 MIAA) needed to advance to the MIAA Tournament Semifinals with a 65-52 win over No. 9 seed Missouri Western (14-16, 9-13 MIAA), the Bearcats didn’t waste an opportunity to get more.
Two possessions later for Northwest, Bernard returned the favor to Stirtz.
The senior popped the ball loose from Western sophomore guard Zion Swader and into the hands of Stirtz. The MIAA Player of the Year and the MIAA Freshman of the Year traded the ball back-and-forth up the court, until Bernard alley-ooped it to Stirtz.
The freshman used his right hand to jam it in, and the fans inside Municipal Auditorium nearly stood up in unison as the Griffons called a timeout with 13:47 left in the game.
“I mean, I just stuck to my instincts,” Stirtz said. “DB threw it up — it was high, I didn’t think I could get it — but I got up and got it, surprisingly.”
“I feel like Bennett’s pass to me was on the money, but I told him I’d get him back,” Bernard said. “I thought I threw it too high, but he got up there and made that.”
As if Stirtz’s dunk to go up 45-31 wasn’t enough for the Bearcats, the fans inside Municipal Auditorium were treated to another highlight play.
Nearly six minutes later, Bernard drove to the middle of the paint. Instead of putting up his own shot, sophomore forward Byron Alexander running along the baseline caught his eye. Bernard tossed the ball up, and Alexander used both hands to slam it in.
Alexander’s dunk to put the Bearcats up by 21 — their biggest lead of the game — with 7:36 left to play served as the exclamation mark on the team’s 24th straight win over the Griffons.
Northwest’s lead remained in double-digits the rest of the way, and the team won its first MIAA Tournament game for the 10th consecutive time.
While they aren’t there yet, the Bearcats’ run to a seventh MIAA Tournament title in eight seasons got that much closer. One of the biggest reasons for Northwest’s advancement in the tournament was junior forward Wes Dreamer’s season-high 27 points.
Dreamer, who was 9-for-15 (60%) from the field, said it has less to do with him, and more to do with his teammates.
“It’s not really me getting open, it’s my guards getting me open,” Dreamer said. “They’re always able to find little creases and give good passes. I gotta give the credit to them.”
While Northwest led the entire contest after Dreamer’s first 3-pointer of the game — one minute and three seconds into the quarterfinals — the Griffons, who defeated eighth-seeded Washburn the day before, didn’t make it easy.
With four 3-pointers in the first half by the Griffons, the in-state rivals went into halftime with just 8 points separating the two. Coach Ben McCollum said Western is a good team, and with a “win-or-go-home” mentality in the playoffs, any team can make a run.
“I think there's an advantage and a disadvantage to playing the day before,” McCollum said. “There is an advantage — you kind of eliminate some of the early game slippage. There's a disadvantage to it because you wear yourself out a little bit. … They’re playing well, and we just couldn't. We’re fortunate enough to come away with the win, though.”
While some players, like Bernard, Dreamer and Alexander, have been in the MIAA Tournament before, Stirtz received his first collegiate postseason action in the quarterfinals game with Western.
The freshman, who shot 3-for-5 (60%) from the field for 6 points, said it’s definitely nice to get the first game under his belt.
“There was some nerves in the beginning, but, once the ball tips, they all go away,” Stirtz said. “Got a lot of confidence, and it feels pretty good.”
McCollum said the first postseason game was an important test for the three-time defending national champions.
“I think it's always a tricky situation with just the success that we've had and then trying to make sure that we maintain a level of hunger and not get complacent,” McCollum said. “When you lose Trevor Hudgins, the year before you lose Ryan Hawkins and Joey Witthus the year before that, I think sometimes you can start to think, ‘OK, can we do it without them?” Then you do it without them, and you can accidentally validate yourself, like, ‘OK, we can do it.’ I told them before the game it's like, ‘No, no, no, you validated the regular season. That's it. It's now let's see if you can do it here.’”
Northwest’s next game will be in the tournament semifinals at 12 p.m. March 4 against either fourth-seeded Emporia State (21-7, 15-7 MIAA) or fifth-seeded Lincoln (17-9, 13-9 MIAA). The Hornets and Blue Tigers will play for a chance to also punch a ticket to the semifinals at 12 p.m. March 3.
