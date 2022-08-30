Inside Maryville’s Pizza Ranch, Northwest Athletics hosted its first media luncheon of the fall semester Aug. 30.
With the room packed full of coaches, athletes and reporters, Northwest football coach Rich Wright made sure to sit on the end of the middle table. For the sixth-year coach, it was more than just a seat.
It was a tradition of his, Wright said, and he always sits in the same chair at the start of the season.
For Wright and his players, the start of the season is finally here.
“It’s a big football game,” Wright said.
No. 2 Northwest will not only start its season, but also its home schedule, against MIAA foe Fort Hays State.
Meeting the Tigers to begin the season is nothing new for the Bearcats after starting the 2021 campaign against Fort Hays. Northwest escaped with the hard-fought 15-7 win Sept. 2, 2021, over Fort Hays.
The Bearcats had to travel to start the season in 2021, but they’ll have the home field advantage this time.
Senior defensive lineman Elijah Green, whom Wright brought to the luncheon, said it’s going to feel great to be in front of the home crowd to kick off the season.
“It’s always going to be electric,” Green said. “The first game is so exciting, especially against a great team like Fort Hays. We’re all excited. I know my mom has front row seat tickets, and she’ll be yelling as loud as she can. You’ll probably be able to hear her voice — only — on third down.”
History will be on the Bearcats’ side in more ways than one for their first game.
Northwest has won 10 consecutive season openers, with its last loss in the first game of the regular season being Sept. 2, 2010 against then-No. 14 Texas A&M-Kingsville.
Aside from the success at the beginning of the season for Northwest, playing inside Bearcat Stadium generally bares well for the home team. The Bearcats have an active win streak of 12 home games — the longest active home win streak in Division II. Northwest is also 20-2 at home during the Wright era.
While home games can be exciting for the team, Green said there’s no additional pressure, even for younger players, regardless of the location.
“Our preparation is always the same, so there’s no alleviated or added pressure,” Green said.
Northwest’s preparation for this week will go into defeating Fort Hays. The two teams have played in close games over recent years, with the past four games between the two squads ending in a one-score game.
Wright said part of what makes the Tigers so good and keeps the contests so close is Fort Hays’ physicality.
“They’re a dynamic football team,” Wright said. “I don’t look so much at wins and the losses, I look at what the point margins were in those losses (in 2021). They were in every one of those games, and I think they’re expecting to bounce back, so we’re gonna get tested.”
Younger players are one of Wright’s main focuses and has been throughout the preseason.
According to Wright, nearly two-thirds of the team will be making its first college start against Fort Hays. Wright said the team, especially for the newcomers, is focused everyday on progress and being better than the day before.
Thursday evening’s game will give Wright the opportunity to see if the new players have made use of that philosophy.
“We’re here — it’s time to take a test,” Wright said. “We got to see where we’re at with so many new faces. We want to control what we can control, and that’s our execution. That’s how we play, limiting our mental mistakes and being physical. If we do those little things right, then usually the outcome on the scoreboard takes care of itself.”
The Bearcats start the season as the preseason favorites to win the MIAA according to the MIAA preseason coaches poll. The program is coming off its 31st overall conference title. Northwest’s hopeful journey to capture its 32nd starts at 7 p.m. Sept. 1 inside Bearcat Stadium.
