Maryville boys tennis was able to extend its win streak to four meets in a row, after a clean 9-0 sweep against Cameron, a conference opponent, April 8.
The Spoofhounds took advantage of playing at the newly-dedicated Mark Rosewell Tennis Center. The Cameron Dragons came into the matchup 3-1 with the Spoofhounds also being 3-1 on the year.
Things started off in an unusual setting, as the meet started with doubles, followed by singles. The No. 3 doubles team of senior Brenden Ware and sophomore Matt Goodridge quickly led things off for the ‘Hounds, pushing to a 3-0 lead early in their match.
At No. 1 doubles, junior Ethan Stone and senior Cade Gustafson got off to a quiet start, being down 0-2. They then started showing some energy by communicating and giving each other high fives in between points, leading to an 8-3 victory.
Both Ware and junior Jaden Hayes are battling injuries, with Ware not playing singles with a sore shoulder and Hayes being out completely with a rolled ankle. This allowed sophomore Mitchell Meyers to step up into a position that he has only seen a couple of times this season.
“I’ve only played (varsity) this season, and it was for one tournament and one match,” Meyers said. “I am being able to practice with upper people, so when I go back down to JV after they (varsity players) are all healthy, I can go back down and play with JV to hopefully win (matches) for the team.”
Meyers stepped up for the Spoofhounds and gave the varsity squad what they needed, picking up an 8-1 victory at the No. 6 spot.
Coach Nicole McGinness said the players have been working on serving on the weekends, which has allowed them to find that early success in the season during meets.
Senior Mason Walk is determined that the first loss of the season will not bring his team down this season and wants to continue its win streak.
“It says that we can recover from our losses and keep moving forward,” Walk said. “(We can) always strive to be better.”
McGinness said it benefited the players to be able to play each other in the Lafayette tournament but only to an extent. It allowed the Spoofhounds to see how Cameron’s team performed, but not on a varsity level. Cameron took its JV players to the tournament, forcing Maryville to adjust to a different tempo when playing Cameron’s varsity athletes April 8.
“It was an adjustment,” McGinness said. “You're hitting the ball a little differently, (the) mindset is a little different, but I think (Maryville) came out prepared and did well.”
Having almost a meet per day last week, Maryville will be able to acquire a little break next week to focus on certain skills in practice. With a busy schedule, the Spoofhounds were looking to have only one practice on Wednesday of last week, aiming to practice over the next couple days.
“We’ll be looking just to get a little more in-depth with our fundamentals,” McGinness said. “(We are) just trying to work on some things at (the) net. I think just a few things we need to tweak, and hopefully, we’ll do well at St. Pius.”
Maryville (4-1) will play at St. Pius X (5-0) April 11 before taking on Southwest Valley at home April 15.
Final Results:
Maryville - 9 Cameron - 0
Mason Walk def. David Beasley (8-2)
Cade Gustafson def. Nic Helmich (8-5)
Ethan Stone def. Tyler Anderson (8-4)
Trevor Townsend def. Levi Chastain (8-4)
Matt Goodridge def. Avery Dickerson (8-2)
Mitchell Meyers def. Caden Hanrahan (8-1)
Gustafson/Stone def. Beasley/Helmich (8-3)
Walk/Townsend def. Anderson/Chastain (8-3)
Brenden Ware/Goodridge def. Dickerson/Hanrahan (8-2)
