Northwest track and field competed in the MIAA Outdoor Championships May 5-7 in Jefferson City, Missouri. When the Bearcats returned to Maryville, they brought with them a new trophy and a little bit of history.
For the first time since 1998, the Bearcat women are the MIAA outdoor champions. The squad scored 137 points — surpassing Pittsburg State’s 133.50 points — en route to the program’s third outdoor conference title. Coach Brandon Masters struggled to find words for the accomplishment but said it was through the athletes’ work ethic.
“Yeah, it was like a David-and-Goliath-type of situation, right?” Masters said. “We’re just not a very big team. We’re not where (the Gorillas) are in their program…. We thought we had a shot in indoors and didn't quite get there and didn't perform as well as we could have. The ladies were hungry, and they were ready, and to see them actually accomplish those goals — unbelievable. Unbelievable emotion and unbelievable experience.”
Leading the Bearcats to their first title in 24 years was the meet’s high point winner, junior Luisarys Toledo. She claimed the MIAA crown in the women’s long jump, with a leap of 19 feet and 10.56 inches (six meters and six millimeters), and in the women’s 400-meter dash, with a time of 53 seconds and 55 milliseconds. In her third event of the competition, she took third place in the women’s 200-meter dash with a mark 23.97 — a new personal best.
Assistant coach Nikki Wetstein said Toledo led the celebration after the meet and was congratulated by her teammates after the announcement of her as the high point winner. Toledo said she was surprised when she received the award.
“(She) was out there whistling, hyping her teammates up, salsa dancing, and whenever she got the high point scorer, the team started chanting her name, so that shows you how much the team loves her,” Wetstein said.
“I think it was really good because I was trying my best to get the highest points so I can help the team,” Toledo said with a smile.
Altogether, the Bearcat women claimed five individual titles. Senior distance runner Caroline Cunningham finished with a time of 10:28.69 to take first in the 3000-meter steeplechase. Fellow distance runner, junior Kaylee Harp, earned first in the 800-meter run with a finish of 2:10.07. The 4x400-meter relay squad of Harp, junior Tiffany Hughey, sophomore Chloe Saenz and freshman Kennedi Cline won the event with a mark of 3:38.69.
On the women’s side, there were 11 finishers in the top three of their respective events, including two relay teams. In the 400m, Northwest claimed four of the top five times.
“Our team is so resilient,” Masters said in a soft voice. “When we did lose a few points in an event, others stepped up in another event, and it just went back-and-forth. The ladies just wanted to win, and the belief was there.”
The Bearcat men took fifth at the conference meet with a score of 82 points — just 1 point behind Central Missouri. Northwest had seven finishers in the top three of their respective events, including the 4x100-meter relay and 4x400-meter relay.
Sophomore Reece Smith won the men’s 3000-meter steeplechase with a time of 8:55.19. He also claimed the MIAA crown in the 5000-meter run with a finish of 15:07.75. The Garner, Iowa, native has won five conference titles between the indoor and outdoor seasons during his career.
The quartet of sophomore Joel Dos Santos, sophomore Enrico Cavagna, sophomore Prince Griffin and freshman Dominic Sedlacek finished the men’s 4x400m relay with a program-record time of 40.00 to claim third in the event. The squad surpassed the previous program record of 40.34 set by Dos Santos, Cavagna, Sedlacek and senior R.J. Williams at the Bryan Clay Invite April 13.
“They knew that they could be a top-five team, we just had to go perform,” Masters said. “We're really good, and, you know, I think we achieved probably about as high as we could achieve with the crew that we had there. They just performed at a very high level.”
When the meet wrapped up and the celebrations began, Masters said it reminded him of the teams’ slogan — which is featured on the teams’ shirts this season.
“‘Own the moment,’ has been our slogan on our shirt — that was the slogan of the year.” Masters said. “It was just unbelievable to see the pure joy…. To see the joy on the men's faces as well, that's life changing. I think that's the big thing I've always wanted for each of my teams. You know, I've been to other schools and we won championships, and it just changes you as a person. It really brings an amazing memory you’ll have 20-30 years down the line. It is life changing.”
