This is the end — or at least it could be. Heading into the 11th and final week of the regular season for Division II football, Northwest has one last shot to make a case for a Super Region Three playoff spot.
Week 11 pins Northwest against Emporia State Nov. 12 in Emporia, Kansas. When the Bearcats suit up for their game against the Hornets, it won’t be a playoff game, but it may have the feeling and urgency of it with the possibility of it being the last game of the season for both squads. For Northwest junior defensive lineman Walker Graves, who likely played his final home game Nov. 5, that’s all the motivation he needs.
“Just the thought that this could be my last game ever is a big part of it,” Graves said. “We got to show up and play well. I mean, it’s do or die at this point.”
“Do-or-die” could very well be the theme for both teams as the season’s end approaches. The Bearcats and Hornets are both 8-2, and the two losses for each team are to Central Oklahoma and Pittsburg State. In the most recent rankings for Super Region Three, Northwest and Emporia were left out of the top seven spots required for a playoff berth. However, the two squads did come in at the top 10 — Northwest at No. 10 and Emporia at No. 9.
A win for either team, and maybe some help along the way, could be enough to propel one into the Division II playoffs. If the possible ramifications of this matchup wasn’t enough for a playoff-type feel, Saturday’s game will be the ninth game all-time where the two teams are ranked in the American Football Coaches Association Top 25 poll.
Northwest comes in at No. 10 in the poll, and Emporia takes the No. 22 spot. In the past eight games where the Bearcats and Hornets are ranked, Northwest has won every one of them and by an average margin of 29.5 points.
Coach Rich Wright said every game has been important up to this point, and there’s plenty to play for against Emporia.
“Here we go,” Wright said. “They had to play their way into this position. You know, everybody understands the finality of it. The nice thing about being at Northwest is we have a lot of players that have experienced that before and understand what’s at stake.”
A lot of players over the course of Northwest's history have experienced playoff scenarios. In fact, when the Bearcats make the trek across the Missouri-Kansas border, a streak of 17 consecutive NCAA playoff appearances could be in jeopardy.
For a chance to keep the run alive, Northwest will be matched up against one of the best offenses in the MIAA in Emporia. The Hornets display a conference-best 33.5 points scored per game, 454.8 offensive yards per game and 45 touchdowns scored throughout the season. On the other side, Northwest is No. 1 in the MIAA yards allowed per contest (268.1), touchdowns given up (18) and total sacks (35).
One of the driving factors for Emporia’s potent offense is junior quarterback Braden Gleason. The junior leads the MIAA in passing yards with 2,953 and passing touchdowns with 28 — he was No. 2 in the conference for both statistics in 2021. Wright said the Gleason and the Hornets’ offense will be a big test for the defense, especially the younger players on the team.
“Garin (Higgins) does a really good job at Emporia State, he always has,” Wright said about Emporia’s 16th-year coach. “Over the years we’ve had some pretty epic battles with them with a lot on the line — in the national playoffs in ’15 and ’16 immediately come to mind — so we’re gonna have to play well.”
