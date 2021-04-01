Welcome back to Walk The Talk, a weekly mailbag column in which I — your favorite Northwest insider — answer all of your questions regarding Northwest Athletics. For the past month, it seems like nearly every question has been about Northwest men’s basketball, and I can’t really be mad, either. I mean, the Bearcats did just win their third title in five years. We’ve got some questions about different spring sports this week, though, so let’s have some fun.
Is it wrong to think Ben McCollum could coach at another university next season?
Not at all, but I wouldn’t put money on it happening. They’re going for the three-peat.
The job market isn’t exactly wide open, even though Texas and Oklahoma are currently searching for coaches. Other than that, the coaching vacancies include Utah, Utah State, UNLV, Winthrop, Hofstra, DePaul and a few other smaller schools.
They’re somewhat cowards for it, but I think Division I athletic directors are too busy trying to find a guy who slipped through the cracks at the next level instead of looking in the cracks, if that makes sense.
In other words, Division I programs would rather hire a worse candidate than Ben McCollum, simply for the fact that said lesser candidate has coached at that higher level, regardless of their success, or lack thereof. I hate it, it’s stupid, but that’s unfortunately how the cookie crumbles.
McCollum undoubtedly deserves a chance at the next level, but it’ll be after the Bearcats win back-to-back-to-back titles.
There was another question this week that was similar to this one, and it asked if there were any rumors about McCollum or any Division I transfers, but I don’t think there are any rumors for McCollum, more so people vying for him to at least get looked at.
Regarding any transfers, I highly doubt it, at least not from Division I. Who are you taking off of the court to put another player on?
Will there be a Duke exhibition game? Does Duke ask us to come down? Do we invite them up?
I’m not sure we’ll know if there’s a Duke exhibition game until the end of this summer, mostly so both programs can evaluate the COVID-19 numbers and make a safe decision then. If it did happen, it’d for sure be in Durham, North Carolina, which is where Duke’s campus is.
Everything also depends on regulations by the NCAA and MIAA. Assuming COVID-19 numbers decrease, and the NCAA doesn’t change any of its current guidelines, then I’ve got the Bearcats beating the Blue Devils to start next season.
And, of course, don’t forget that Trevor Hudgins dropped 27 on Tre Jones and Duke two years ago.
When will Nick Cannon return as the host of the masked singer?
Nick Cannon will return to your television screen April 7, unless he’s still under the weather from testing positive for COVID-19. If not, expect to see him the week after.
What seed would Northwest be in the Division I tourney, and how far do you think they would make it?
“I’m not too sure an exact number of how many the Bearcats could beat — but I’d give them a chance against nearly anyone.”
I said that back in December about the Bearcats playing Division I teams, and I’d be dumb to say anything other than that now. I mean, West Texas A&M coach Tom Brown said after the Division II National Championship that Northwest belonged in the Division I tournament this year.
They defend like no other, and have the offensive efficiency that’s nearly unmatchable. Their ability to stay composed in, literally, every situation would keep them in a lot of games. Along with that, there is plenty of Division I talent currently playing for Northwest.
I’d probably have the Bearcats, assuming they play in something along the lines of the Missouri Valley Conference, as either an 11 or 12 seed. Should that be the case, I’ll take Ben McCollum and company to make it to the second weekend of March Madness.
There was another similar question, which asked if Northwest had any aspirations to jump to Division I and if I think the Bearcats should.
I think basketball should, maybe football at the FCS level. Other than that, I think Division II is probably perfect for most of the programs at Northwest. At the moment, to my knowledge, the University has no aspirations to make the jump. It’s too expensive for a school already in a budget crunch due to the pandemic.
With only 5-6 matches left for the men’s tennis team, at 9-2 overall, 5-0 in conference play, what are the odds that they run away with the conference title despite Washburn being 8-2, 3-0?
Mark Rosewell, as anybody who has ever cared about Northwest Athletics probably knows, is one of the most successful coaches at the Division II level. I mean, the tennis complex on campus is named after him, so that says everything it needs to without actually having to say it.
Washburn and Northwest square off April 24 in Topeka, Kansas, and that’ll probably decide the winner of the conference. I’ve got the Northwest men’s tennis team winning the North Division, including a postseason run, too.
Washburn’s good, don’t get me wrong, but I’m picking Rosewell and the ’Cats.
Does Bearcat football have pressure on them with all the basketball success over the last 5 years? Has NW tilted to a basketball school?
I know that everybody wants to declare a school as either a football or basketball school, but why couldn’t Northwest be both?
Sure, the football team hasn’t won a national title since 2016, but that doesn’t mean the program’s remotely close to bad. I’ve said it multiple times, and I’ll continue to say it, but “bad” years for Northwest football are the types of seasons most schools dream of having.
Football has gotten deeper into the postseason every year of the Rich Wright era, and it would’ve been interesting to see what the program would’ve done if not for the pandemic.
Maybe there’s pressure from the fans and community, but I’m not really sure that there should be.
Walk The Talk is a mailbag that focuses on all things Northwest Athletics. To submit a question for the next edition of the mailbag, tweet @ByJonWalker or email j.walker.missourian@gmail.com.
