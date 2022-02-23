Maryville girls basketball
Maryville girls basketball will start its journey to a fourth consecutive district championship appearance Feb. 28. The Spoofhounds secured the No. 4 seed in MSHSAA’s Class 4 District 16 Tournament and will host No. 5 Cameron in the quarterfinals.
For the first time since the 2016-17 season, Maryville (14-8) dropped outside of the top three seeds. In each of its last two seasons, Maryville enjoyed a first-round bye, but it'll have to get past two teams that added to the Spoofhounds’ loss column this season to return to the championship game.
Maryville traveled to Cameron (15-9) Feb. 14 and returned home with a 51-49 loss. The loss was “uncharacteristic” of the team according to coach Kelly Obley, but she credited the Dragons for playing a perfectly antagonizing scheme to halt the Spoofhounds’ offense.
“They’re well-coached, and their zone defense caused our offense trouble,” Obley exhaled into the phone following the Feb. 14 loss. “I think the girls started to second guess themselves and what they were doing, so that caused our offense to kind of stall and some turnovers to happen. In the games previously, they just played with a lot more freedom and confidence.”
Obley has used her first year at the helm of the program to make it a point to focus on progression over perfection. With each game, she analyzes what went wrong but also focuses on how the team grows from its mistakes. Her team will have to rewatch film from earlier in the season again if it’s able to put away Cameron in the first round.
With a win, Maryville will have a chance to avenge another loss dealt by Benton, which secured the No. 1 seed. The Cardinals had the Spoofhounds licking their wounds after a 65-35 beating Feb. 10 in the ’Hound Pound.
Despite the challenging road ahead, Obley said she likes the position her team is in. First matter of business for the ’Hounds: district quarterfinals.
Maryville boys basketball
Maryville boys basketball will face a familiar foe in Cameron during the first round of the 2022 MSHSAA Class 4 District 16 Tournament Feb. 26.
The Spoofhounds (11-11) earned the No. 4 seed in the district and will play MEC rival and fifth-seeded Cameron (6-18) for the third time this season. Despite two previous Spoofhound wins, the Dragons still pose a threat to the Spoofhounds' season.
“We are just looking forward to playing, and Cameron is a confident team,” junior guard Caden Stoecklein said. “Beating a team three times in one season isn’t easy for anyone, we just have to come out play as a team, play good defense and then, with our talent and our skill, I think we can definitely go onto the next round.”
Maryville claimed third place in the Cameron Tournament Jan. 28 with a 10-point victory over the Dragons and, less than two weeks later, grinded out another victory Feb. 8 at the Hound Pound, completing the season sweep by beating the Dragons 74-68.
Meeting in districts is nothing new for the two squads, as Maryville was able to beat Cameron 59-46 in last season’s first round, but the Dragons will seek revenge this year in hopes of getting their first district win since 2013.
The Spoofhounds will play Cameron at 2:30 p.m. Feb. 26 at host site Benton, and if they prevail, the ’Hounds will play cross-conference rival and top-seeded Lafayette (15-6) at 5:30 p.m. March 1. Lafayette previously beat Maryville 63-39 Jan. 6.
The Class 4 District 16 includes No. 3 Chillicothe (16-7) playing No. 6 Savannah (4-20) at 2 p.m., with the winner advancing to face No. 2 Benton (17-8) at 7 p.m. March 1.
The championship game will be at 6 p.m. March 4, and the winner will advance to sectionals in the MSHSAA Class 4 Tournament.
“Our goal is to just take it one game at a time and focus on what we do best and play with lots of energy and just have fun playing together, and good things will happen,” Stoecklein said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.