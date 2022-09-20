Northwest soccer was back on the road this past weekend when it played Missouri Southern Sept. 16 in Joplin, Missouri, and a rematch against No. 6 Central Missouri Sept. 18 in Warrensburg, Missouri.
The Lions record was 0-5 entering the game Friday against the 3-1-2 Bearcats. Both teams combined for 22 shots. The game was scoreless through 70 minutes of play, then the Bearcats started heating up on offense over the last 20 minutes of play.
Sophomore midfielder Hannah Stirling scored in the 70th minute, and sophomore forward Sophie Cissell scored five minutes later. Both goals were assisted by junior forward Kaylie Rock, who added on another goal, two minutes after Cissell’s, which was assisted by junior forward Teagan Blackburn.
Redshirt freshman goalkeeper Lily Ellis recorded her fifth shutout of the season, as the Bearcats went on to win 3-0.
In Warrensburg, the Bearcats played the undefeated Jennies, who sit at the top of the MIAA standings and were ranked No. 6 in the United Soccer Coaches poll for the fourth week of the regular season. It was a defensive battle, just like the game against the two squads Sept. 11 at Bearcat Pitch. Both teams combined for 30 shots — 17 for the Bearcats and 13 for the Jennies.
One of those shots for the Bearcats was by freshman midfielder Elaina Shromoff, who has been playing more as an attacker on the wing.
“It feels great to be out on the pitch, wearing a Bearcat jersey and helping this team every weekend,” Shromoff said.
The first minute after halftime, Rock scored a goal, with help from an assist by Cissell to put the Bearcats up 1-0. With five minutes left in the game, Jennies redshirt junior defender Lindsay Edmonds snuck in a goal past Ellis to tie the game. A mere two minutes later, Jennies redshirt freshman midfielder Julia Kristensen scored in the 88th minute to win the game 2-1.
The Bearcats fell to 4-2-2 and sit at No. 9 in the MIAA standings.
With Rock's goal and seven shots on the day, she became Northwest soccer’s all-time points leader with 43 career points.
“It feels really good to accomplish that. I didn’t know that I was actually close to reaching that so when I saw that I did, it was a surprise to me,” Rock said.
Up next for the Bearcats, they head back home to Bearcat Pitch to play Fort Hays State Sept. 23 and Nebraska-Kearney Lopers Sept. 25.
“We are not happy with the last two UCM outcomes, so this weekend we are just kicking it into high gear and go out on the pitch and give it all we got,” Rock said.
Last year, the Bearcats won both games on the road against the Tigers and Lopers in overtime. This year, the Tigers haven’t lost a game with a record of 5-0-3, and the Lopers are winless at 0-7-1.
“I want to see us execute in the final third,” coach Marc Gordon said. “I think defensively we are doing really well. We are organized but need to find ways to put the ball in the back of the net often. We have a dynamite group of women and we just need to keep getting better.”
