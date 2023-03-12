Northwest men’s basketball was the three-time defending national champions. The Bearcats had won five of the past six Central Region Tournaments. All of that came to an end, though, in the 2023 Central Region Tournament Semifinals against Southern Nazarene.
In the first meeting between both squads since a 100-88 win for Northwest Nov. 2, 2019, the fifth-seeded Crimson Storm defeated the top-seeded Bearcats 61-57 March 12, and, for the first time since 2018, a new basketball team will sit at the top of Division II at the end of the NCAA Tournament.
Coach Ben McCollum said it was hard to find reasons why Northwest lost, mainly due to the fact it was just a great game between two great programs.
“(Nazarene) played a heck of a game,” McCollum said. “They were tough, physical — super physical game — and they carried themselves with class and won with class. Hats off to them and what they've accomplished up to this point. I didn't think we lost the game, necessarily, I thought we just, you know, we just got beat tonight.”
The MIAA regular season champions went into halftime with a 32-25 lead over the Great American Conference regular season champions.
Part of the early success came from Northwest’s players off of the bench, as that was the source of 14 first-half points. Sophomore guard Isaiah Jackson, who finished the game with 10 points, contributed to the halftime lead with 6 points, and he totaled three rebounds through the first half.
“Just doing whatever the team needs,” Isaiah Jackson said. “My defense is what really gets things going, and that’s what I hang my hat on.”
While Isaiah Jackson was able to help the Bearcats “get going” through the first 20 minutes of play, the next 20 was what ultimately brought their season to an end.
Through the first 10 minutes of the second half, Nazarene (27-4) outscored Northwest (31-3) 19-10. The Crimson Storm took their first lead of the second half with a pull-up shot from freshman guard Javon Jackson, who finished the Sunday night contest with a game-high 24 points, with 10:02 left to play.
“Defensively, we just didn't get consistent stops,” McCollum said. “I don't think our ball screen coverage was fantastic — probably got a little bit overextended. … They had some really tough shots, especially in the first half. I thought they were just hitting really difficult shots in the first half, and, you know, that's postseason, though.”
While the ownership of the lead changed three times and the score was tied four times in the second half, Nazarene advanced to the regional final after a shot by Javon Jackson to put the Crimson Tide up 59-57 with 14 seconds left to play gave them the advantage the rest of the way.
As the clock ticked down to zero, junior forward Wes Dreamer heaved a last-chance shot toward the basket from halfcourt, but the ball bounced off the left side of the backboard, and the game was over.
The final buzzer pierced through Bearcat Arena. The Nazarene players and fans seemingly merged into a collective cheer, while some of the Northwest fans were already headed for the exits.
While the Bearcats made their way off the court, it was different for a couple of players. Senior guard Diego Bernard and junior forward Luke Waters have both donned the green and white since fall 2018. After helping the program to three-straight national championships, the duo left their mark at Northwest, but it isn’t the trophies they want to remember the most.
“When you get to campus, (McCollum) is just like another dad,” Bernard said. “You can talk to him about anything on the court or off the court. I remember, my freshman year, I was having a downspell, and he called me, and he was just like ‘What dorm you in?’ … He came there and picked me up, and we just drove around, talking about life. It really touched me.”
“The relationships that I formed with my teammates, the coaches, everybody involved in our program, the community — at the end of the day, that's what it's all about,” Waters said. “In 10 years, who can you call if you need something in your life? Basketball is just that vehicle for those relationships, and, I mean, I don't have a single regret. I've loved every minute here.”
Waters was the 27th player in program history to score 1,000 career points. He finishes his career with 1,135 points, 311 rebounds and 104 assists. He was given an All-MIAA honorable mention selection for the 2020-21 season, and he was named to the Elite Eight All-Tournament Team in the 2021-22 season.
Bernard finished out his final season of his collegiate career by winning the Central Region Player of the Year, the MIAA Player of the Year, the MIAA Defensive Player of the Year and the MIAA Tournament’s Most Outstanding Player. He also ends his career at Northwest in the top-five for career points, rebounds, assists and steals.
He was also the first player in the MIAA to receive five All-Defensive Team selections, and he was the first player in program history with over 2,000 career points, 900 career rebounds, 500 career assists and 250 career steals.
For the St. Joseph native and McCollum, it was their connection that made the past five seasons so special.
“Knowing that I could go to him about anything, he’s just another father figure to look up to,” Bernard said, followed by a brief pause. “You just try to please your dad every day and just (come) in with that mindset (every day). Maybe you had a bad day in class or didn’t do well on a test, it didn’t matter.”
“For Diego, I'm not sure that people really, and I think they appreciate him, I just don't think people understand the level of competitiveness, the level of violence, the level of toughness and the level of energy he has, and, ultimately, how much he’s represented exactly what we want out of a Bearcat,” McCollum said. “I'm heartbroken that I don't get to see him every day next year. It's tough. I'm heartbroken.”
