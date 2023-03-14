It's the time of year in Missouri when the weather begins to be moody. One day it could be a nice, 70-degree spring day, but the next it could be 10 degrees and snowing. To most, that signifies the changing of seasons, but to some, it marks the changing of winter sports to spring sports. In this case, it’s also one of many signals marking the end of Northwest women’s basketball.
The Bearcats’ season came to an end with a 65-43 loss against No. 7 Nebraska-Kearney in the MIAA Tournament Quarterfinals March 2. The ’Cats ended with a 15-15 overall record and a 9-13 record in the MIAA. For Northwest, it was the first time with back-to-back seasons with a .500 or better winning percentage in 15 years.
Not only that, but it was the first time Northwest has made back-to-back MIAA Tournaments since the 2011-12 and 2012-13 seasons. The Bearcats defeated Newman, 70-54, in the MIAA Tournament Quarterfinals, giving them their first postseason win since the 2019-20 season.
Coach Austin Meyer said the program took a step forward this season, even though the team fell from a 17-12 overall record and a 12-10 conference record in the 2021-22 season.
“Honestly, I hoped it would be a bigger step forward, but it is what it is,” Meyer said. “We have really good kids, they work hard and are fun to be around. We’re a young team, with mostly freshmen and sophomores, so a team that is going to continue to grow and hopefully we can take a bigger step next season.”
The season started with three-straight wins before losing to Minnesota State-Mankato, 71-46, Nov. 19, 2022 in Hays, Kansas. The Bearcats bounced back with a 75-61 win over Peru State in their first home game of the season Nov. 27.
Northwest lost its first four MIAA matchups against Missouri Southern Dec. 1, Pittsburg State Dec. 3, Nebraska-Kearney Dec. 10 and Fort Hays State Dec. 11. The ’Cats earned their first two MIAA wins against Northeastern State Dec. 31 and Rogers State Jan. 2 in Bearcat Arena.
Sophomore guard Molly Hartnett shot a career-high 41.7% from the field and 34.8% from 3-point range this season. Hartnett said the Bearcats grew as a team as the season went along.
“I think our team overcame a lot of adversity and did what we needed to do that helped us succeed, but obviously we’re looking for some titles rather than getting out in the MIAA Tournament,” Hartnett said.
Meyer said the improvement of the ’Cats this season was, ironically, highlighted in some of the team’s losses.
Then-undefeated Central Missouri, with a record of 15-0 prior to, escaped Bearcat Arena with a 68-67 win Jan. 19. A week later, the Bearcats pushed then-No. 13 Nebraska-Kearney to its limit, but the Lopers won 66-65 Jan. 26 in Kearney, Nebraska.
This was the first of two back-to-back 1-point losses. The next came against Hays, 50-49, Jan. 28 in Hays, Kansas. Meyer said, even though the games ended in a loss, it showed the fight within his team.
“I get kind of tired talking about playing the good teams close,” Meyer said with a chuckle. “We competed with some of the best teams in our league right there at the end.”
After having offensive struggles all season — including being 11th out of 14 teams in the conference in points per game (62) — the Bearcats’ offense showed a glimpse of its possible potential, as the ’Cats exploded with a 97-50 win against Central Oklahoma Feb. 23 in Bearcat Arena.
Out of the 15 players Northwest started the season with, the Bearcats will only lose one player junior forward Paityn Rau for next season. Hartnett said having almost the same team going into next season is a great thing.
“We have really good team chemistry like we hang out all the time, and we’re really close,” Hartnett said. “Our culture here is one-of-a-kind, and I think just having the same team and knowing what we’re going to get out of everybody is a great thing. We only can improve. It is important to know that we can improve if we keep working.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.