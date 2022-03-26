EVANSVILLE, Ind. — Northwest men’s basketball guard Trevor Hudgins has always dreamed of going out on top.
The 23-year-old from Manhattan, Kansas, has compiled an extensive list of accolades during his five years in Maryville. Entering the Bearcats’ matchup with Augusta in the National Championship on March 26, he had won each of the previous two national titles, garnered countless player-of-the-year awards and became the school’s all-time leading scorer.
But all of those accolades would’ve felt a little dimmer, a little more tarnished, if the ’Cats returned to campus with nothing to show for their latest trip to the Hoosier State.
So there he stood — elevated on a table, roaring toward the Northwest faithful in attendance, while blue and white confetti fell upon him in the aftermath of the Bearcats’ 67-58 win over the Jaguars at the Ford Center.
“It hasn’t really set in yet,” Hudgins said after helping win the program’s fourth national title. “This game was a battle for 40 minutes. … Everybody fought today, and we came out on top.”
The 9-point triumph clinched Northwest’s third straight win in the National Championship, marking the first back-to-back-to-back titles by any program in Division II history. It’s a streak that started with the Bearcats’ undefeated campaign in 2018-19, continued when they had one of the most dominant Elite Eight performances in 2020-21 and capped off Saturday afternoon.
They would’ve had the opportunity for it to be four in a row, too, if it weren’t for COVID-19 putting a premature end to the 2019-20 season. Northwest was the top-ranked team in the country when everything came to a halt.
“It’s absurd. I mean, it really is,” said Northwest coach Ben McCollum, who is now 29-5 in NCAA Tournament games. “Until you win one, you don’t understand, like, there’s so many things that could go wrong. We were good enough and tough enough that we didn’t allow anything to go wrong for three straight seasons. … I would be shocked if it ever happens again.”
Everything was bleak for the ’Cats early on, though. The Jaguars (33-4) entered the contest riding the dominance of junior center Tyshaun Crawford, who terrorized opposing teams all season with every bit of his 7-foot-1, 264-pound frame.
He was the aggressor early, grabbing two offensive rebounds on the game’s first possession before eventually converting on a layup. That continued throughout the first five minutes, a stretch he used to force Northwest sophomore forward Wes Dreamer into two fouls, and a stretch he used to tally 6 points and four rebounds.
“We knew we weren’t gonna stop him completely,” Dreamer said. “We just had to take what he was gonna give us. Fortunately, we got enough stops to come out on top.”
Dreamer had come alive in the postseason, notching a double-double in three of Northwest’s five games leading up to the season finale. He had drawn the assignment of defending the best big man that each team had to offer all season, and the Bearcats (34-5) grew accustomed to him making that person a nonfactor on any given night.
With him on the bench a mere four minutes into the game, somebody else had to step up.
Insert Daniel Abreu.
Abreu, a 6-foot-6 redshirt-freshman forward, was stymied during his first few possessions defending Crawford, who finished with 15 points and 11 rebounds. After all, he was at a disadvantage to the tune of more than half a foot and 50 pounds.
But Hudgins, with the ’Cats trailing 11-5, made his way toward the southernmost baseline of the venue. When he got there, Crawford had a message he had seemingly been waiting to deliver.
“Y’all have won the last two,” Crawford told Hudgins. “Now it’s time for me to get one.”
Hudgins wasn’t going to forget that, and he moved it to the forefront of his mind while preparing to inbound the ball with one second left on the shot clock. He wasn’t too fond of what the Jaguars’ defense presented, so he patiently waited — almost until the expiration of the allotted five seconds — before finding redshirt-freshman guard Mitch Mascari in the corner for a triple.
It wasn’t too long after that — two possessions and 54 seconds — when Hudgins scored his first points of the game on a turnaround jumper. The Jaguars made it a priority to slow him down, and up until Crawford’s comments, they had.
His initial basket was the beginning of an onslaught, though, one that featured 22 points in the final 14 minutes of the first half en route to a game-high 31. He had the 16th 30-point game of his career during his final time donning the green and white.
That helped the ’Cats carry a 39-28 lead into halftime, which they didn’t take too long to expand on.
Within the first seven minutes following the intermission, Northwest climbed out to a game-large 18-point lead (52-34). It seemed like everything was going just the Bearcats’ way.
They had, with a combination of Abreu and Dreamer, weathered Crawford’s storm. They had found a way to manage on offense while the Jaguars threw everything they had at them.
Then the Bearcats went six minutes without a single point, finding themselves clinging to the very edge of a 57-56 lead with 2 minutes and 38 seconds left.
“I feel like we hit the brakes a little bit on defense,” Hudgins said. “They were getting easy opportunities at the offensive end. … They were just fighting harder than us those few minutes.”
That’s when Northwest junior guard Diego Bernard, who was battling a left knee injury and had been in foul trouble since the first two minutes of the first half, made a much-needed impact.
Northwest’s offense was scrambling, so being the “spark plug” that the ’Cats claim him to be, Bernard made a play that flipped the script on everything the few minutes prior had been. He drove the lane — a regular occurrence for the slasher — before two defenders closed in on him, allowing him to dump the ball off to sophomore forward Luke Waters.
That was a bucket that forced Augusta to foul until the end, and the Bearcats capitalized on nearly every single one of their free-throw opportunities en route to the finish line. When they got there, Hudgins knew the only way he wanted to celebrate.
But right before he climbed up there — right before he stepped into the spotlight one last time — he turned to Bernard and hugged him. The two have been intertwined since Bernard’s arrival in 2018, which was Hudgins’ first year as the starter, so it seemed only fitting that they shared one final embrace on the court after going 17-0 in NCAA Tournament games during their time together.
“That’s my guy,” Hudgins said. “That’s my brother, for real. I wouldn’t trade him for nobody.”
“Having those two together for —” McCollum said before choking up. “It’s a special deal. It’s bittersweet, because those two together, I won’t get to coach again.”
Shortly after hopping down from that table, Hudgins made his way through the handshake line before eventually joining his teammates for one last celebration with them.
Hudgins didn’t care about any of the hardships. He didn’t care about the doubt that people cast on the ’Cats throughout the season’s entirety. Marveling in that very moment, he just cared about the piece of net tucked into and sticking out of his left sock.
Trevor Hudgins had always dreamed of leaving on top.
“I’m just happy to go out like this.”
