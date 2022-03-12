SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — Northwest men’s basketball was caught in the thick of a gritty, back-and-forth slugfest with Minnesota State University Moorhead when the two teams headed toward the locker rooms for halftime during the first-round matchup in the Central Region Tournament.
The third-seeded Bearcats led the seventh-seeded Dragons 27-24 at the break following 20 minutes of what Northwest wanted to avoid and mostly everything Moorhead sought after.
Mostly.
“I was frustrated. We had 13 turnovers, and we average maybe nine-something,” Moorhead coach Chad Walthall said. “We had 13, and we were just doing things that we aren’t accustomed to, yet we were right there.”
And just as Walthall and company figured the matchup was within reach, Northwest flipped the script on the first half, and dominated the second, en route to a 69-54 win Saturday afternoon at the Sanford Pentagon.
“We knew that they were good, if not one of the better teams in this,” Northwest coach Ben McCollum said. “We’re fortunate enough to be able to come away with a win.”
Northwest allowed Moorhead (19-12) to do most of what it wanted to during the game’s opening minutes, as the Dragons were hoping to limit the Bearcats’ open shots from beyond the arc.
They momentarily did that, too, holding Northwest (29-5) to 1-for-5 from the field, including 0-for-3 from deep, at the 16-minute mark. There was a four-minute stretch in which the Bearcats were held scoreless while the Dragons climbed out to a 10-9 lead.
“I felt like they were just kind of compact,” said Northwest junior guard Trevor Hudgins, who finished 8-for-17 with a game-high 19 points. “They didn’t let us really blow by them. They stuck together as a team, then shots weren’t falling for us. Our offense was kind of slow at first, and that’s a credit to their defense, honestly.”
Then Northwest redshirt-freshman guard Mitch Mascari got a turnaround jump shot in the lane to spark a 6-0 run, one that helped Northwest get out in front. Mascari’s 4 points and two rebounds won’t stand out in the box score, but he was crucial toward the Bearcats’ comeback bid, McCollum said.
Those first 20 minutes — the ones that gave the Dragons hope that they had a realistic chance to upset the No. 15 team in the country, and the ones that included just three successful buckets and 7 points from Hudgins — concluded with both Northwest and Moorhead continuing to trade runs.
Then, after a 31-31 stalemate with 17 minutes left in the second half, the ’Cats eventually used an 11-2 run to take a 49-37 lead with nearly 11 minutes to go. It was a dominance-filled stretch propelled by Hudgins’ 12 second-half points and four assists.
“An 8, 10-point lead against Northwest is a pretty big lead, because they’re gonna pull it out and make — what I think is the best player in America — kind of make plays down the stretch,” Walthall said. “That’s kind of what it came down to.”
The Bearcats comfortably coasted to the finish line while never taking their foot off the gas. It wasn’t until there were roughly three minutes left that they garnered the game’s largest lead at 65-48.
Aside from the 127th double-figure game of Hudgins’ career, a performance that moved him by former teammate Joey Witthus for the program’s single-season scoring record, it was Northwest’s defense that held true down the stretch.
The ’Cats held Moorhead to 38.8% from the field during the game’s entirety, including a clip of 35.7% throughout the final 20 minutes.
“We just guarded better,” McCollum said. “I thought our game plan was good, we just guarded better. Over time, if you guard well enough, sometimes it takes a half to really calm them, and I thought we did a much better job in the second half.”
The Bearcats’ offense in the second half, while Moorhead was trying to hinder Hudgins’ rhythm, was highlighted by sophomore forward Wes Dreamer, who had 16 points and 12 rebounds en route to the sixth double-double of his career.
His performance, in some ways, was indicative of the entire team. He struggled in the first half, mustering 4 points and three boards before turning things around.
“We got him out of the ball screens, and so he was able to get better looks,” McCollum said. “You gotta pick your poison on him then. Offensive-rebounding wise, I thought he was fantastic.”
Dreamer, listed on Northwest’s roster at 6-foot-7 and 200 pounds, was busy on defense as well. He drew the assignment, as he usually does, of protecting the paint. It was, quite literally, a taller task than usual, as the Dragons played three that stood at least Dreamer’s height.
“He has to guard the brutes of every team, and he’s a tough kid,” McCollum said. “He’s kind of our anchor on the defensive side.”
“I’d be surprised if he’s 200 pounds — just a tough kid and great performance tonight.”
Northwest escaped the first round unscatched for the fourth straight year, and the 15-point triumph sets up another meeting between Northwest and MIAA foe Washburn.
The Bearcats and Ichabods will meet for the fourth time this season at 5 p.m. Sunday — exactly a week after Northwest used an 84-76 triumph to win the MIAA Tournament — with a trip to the Central Region Tournament title game hanging in the balance.
McCollum, roughly 15 minutes before seventh-seeded Washburn tipped off against second-seeded Minnesota-Duluth, didn’t exactly care which team the ’Cats would face in the second round. It’s March, and that means there aren’t too many bad teams still standing.
“None of them are fun draws,” McCollum said. “Depends on what your definition of fun is.”
