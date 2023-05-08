Transfer-athlete, state champion and MIAA champion — all terms that can be used to describe sophomore Paige Hoffman. She is in her first season with Northwest golf, but her journey starts much sooner than her first step onto the Mozingo Lake Golf Course.
“Golf has been a big part of my life for a long time,” Hoffman said. “I just really got the bug for competitive golf, and playing on my high school team gave me the bug for the team atmosphere of golf, and I figured why not go do it for four more years because I can.”
While she found her love for golf when she was in high school, her success through the sport also started there.
Hoffman grew up in West Des Moines, Iowa, where she attended West Des Moines Valley High School. She won the 4A state individual championship and helped the Tigers to the team state title in 2019. In the same season, she was also named the 4A Iowa Player of the Year.
“I had the dreams that, like, everyone has in their head,” Hoffman said. “I was like, ‘I have to go play Division I golf.’”
Hoffman’s dream became reality. Before coming to Maryville, the Iowa native headed north for her freshman season with South Dakota. She found success with the Coyotes, helping them set a team record for lowest score in a 54-hole tournament at the Stampede at the Creek April 11-12, 2022.
However, Hoffman’s dream soon changed. She said she loved her coaches and teammates at South Dakota, but Division I golf demanded too much from her physically and mentally, and she lost her joy for it.
“I tried to talk myself out of transferring a lot of times because I didn't want to step out of my comfort zone, even if I knew I would be happier somewhere else,” Hoffman said.
It wasn’t until a discussion about Northwest with high school friend and now-teammate sophomore Kylie Carey, from Waukee, Iowa, that she considered joining the Bearcats.
“I've really come to just enjoy golf for the game that it is again, and there's still a lot of practice and a lot of time that goes into it,” Hoffman said about her transition to Northwest. “The atmosphere of the team and the coaches here is just different, like they really just want you to enjoy your experience. And not that that wasn't true where I was, but it's definitely more of an emphasis here.”
As the love for the game for Hoffman returned in her first season in green and white, so did her champion status. Coach Andy Peterson said she’s been a great addition to the team since he joined the Bearcats but not just on the golf course.
“She’s been a fantastic representative of our program, and just been a great friend, a great teammate, a great attribute, a great asset to our program in that sense,” Peterson said. “Obviously, she’s elevated our level of play quite a bit — which is awesome, right — but more importantly, I just think she’s been a great person to add to our program.”
In the five spring regular season competitions for Northwest, the sophomore finished in the top 10 four times. In 36-hole tournaments, she owns three of Northwest’s top-five lowest scores, including the program record of 144 at her first meet with the Bearcats in the Central Region Fall Preview Sept. 6-7.
Even with her success, she seemingly saved the best for when it mattered most — the MIAA Championships. Over a three-day competition April 24-26, Hoffman ended each round at No. 1 on the individual leaderboard. She finished the conference meet with a score of 225, beating Central Missouri sophomore Nicole Rallo by one stroke, to claim the individual crown — Northwest’s first since Cassie Lowell’s (2010-14) win at the 2012 championships.
“It’s just kind of a relief for us as coaches, but also the team, just knowing that, you know, she’s kind of our rock,” Peterson said. “We can rely on her to go out and shoot a low score and kind of be that anchor that we need in that one spot. Obviously, I'm looking forward to having her for a couple more years.”
Hoffman’s first season with Northwest has already been full of success, including earning Bearcats’ first all-MIAA first-team selection since Lowell in 2014, but she’s not quite finished yet.
As the Central Region Tournament begins May 8-10, Hoffman will make another run to another potential title. Even with more hardware within reach, though, her focus isn’t on personal success, rather personal enjoyment — which led her to Northwest.
“My dad has always been sure to tell me that I am more than a golfer and that golf is just a game to have fun with,” Hoffman said. “So, that's kind of my underlying perspective on the whole thing is I'm out there to have fun, and I'm gonna laugh it off when it's not going well because, often, you have more holes to play. … When it's not going well, just knowing that you have more holes to play, and you can't change what's behind you and you just keep always looking forward.”
