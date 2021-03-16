Northwest track and field ended its indoor season with multiple Bearcats recognized as All-Americans at the NCAA Indoor Track Championships March 11-13 in Birmingham, Alabama.
Northwest qualified 12 athletes for the meet. Every single one of them returned to Maryville as an All-American.
Among them was sophomore Blake Morgan, who finished fifth in the men's high jump with a jump of 6 feet, 10 ¼ inches. Morgan's efforts were good enough to be named a first-team All-American.
“I was, overall, satisfied with my performance,” Morgan said. “I know I could’ve done better, but the track was worn out, which caused everyone to slip. So, I was a little reserved. I am proud of what I accomplished.”
Earning All-American honors wasn’t all that special to him, he said, and he was more focused on enjoying himself and having fun with the sport.
“However, knowing that all the hard work is paying off is encouraging and exciting and keeps me motivated to continue to improve,” Morgan said.
The Northwest’s men’s distance medley team earned fourth in the event with a time of 9 minutes, 47 seconds and 36 milliseconds. Those on the relay team were juniors Jake Norris and Abdelrahim Mahgoub, senior Caelon Harkey and sophomore Reece Smith. They, too, were named first-team All-Americans.
“It is very exciting,” Harkey said. “I am very grateful that I was able to accomplish that with a handful of my other teammates.”
In the women’s high jump, sophomore Jada Shanklin reached sixth place with a jump of 5-7 1/4. That performance earned Shanklin first-team All-American honors, too.
On the third and final day of competition, some Bearcats were finishing their events after competing in prelims on the second day, while other Northwest athletes were competing for the first time all weekend.
Junior Omar Austin finished fifth in the men’s 400-meter dash with a time of 47.77. Austin also placed eighth in the men’s 200-meter dash. He was named to the All-America first team in both events. This is not Austin’s first time earning such honors, though, as he earned the same ones in the men’s 200 his freshman year.
Sophomore Gavyn Monday and Harkey joined Austin in the 400, where they earned second-team All-American honors after running 48.83 and 48.65, respectively.
“I think I had a solid performance,” Harkey said. “I did not put up the best times of my season, but I gave a good effort.”
The men finished 12th at the meet, giving the MIAA five teams in the top 12, including, besides Northwest, Missouri Southern State University, Lincoln University, University of Central Missouri and Pittsburg State University.
Northwest had two athletes there for the women’s team, both competing in the women’s 800-meter run: sophomore Delanie Dykes and freshman Bailey Blake.
Dykes earned first-team All-American honors with a time of 2:13.74, and Blake received second-team All-American honors with a time of 2.12.22. The women’s team, despite only being represented by two athletes, placed 36th at the meet.
“It’s exciting,” Dykes said. “I love this sport, and all the work that goes into accomplishments like this mean so much to me.”
Harkey, Austin and juniors R.J. Williams and Federico Crisci participated in the men’s 4x400-meter relay and placed seventh with a time of 3:15.65. All four of them were named to the All-America first team for the 4x400 finish.
Despite the nearly 800-mile trip, the Northwest track athletes were not bothered by the distance.
“The trip was pretty spaced out, and we had enough time to shake out our legs and get feeling fresh before competing,” Dykes said.
“My teammates and I knew exactly what we were supposed to do on the trip down to Alabama,” Harkey said.
Now, with the indoor track season over, the Northwest track team is looking ahead to the outdoor season, with the first meet being the Emporia State University Relays March 26-27 in Emporia, Kansas.
“That’s one of the best parts of track: we have two seasons every year,” Morgan said. “I know where I’m at and I can continue to grow. It’s a fresh start and another chance to work and get better.”
