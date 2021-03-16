Northwest volleyball entered new territory during its 2021 campaign, having to play a reduced schedule in the spring, compared to its usual full fall season.
This is due to the MIAA suspending all fall sports competitions back in August 2020 regarding COVID-19. The MIAA then finalized plans to conduct the volleyball season, which began Feb. 20.
The Bearcats’ starting lineup took a strike as well, losing AVCA Honorable Mention All-America pick and first-team All-MIAA senior Hallie Sidney due to injury. Bearcat volleyball coach Amy Woerth, who begins her eighth year at the helm of the program, took advantage of the extra time away from competition to right the ship of the Northwest team.
“We have three people on our team right now that weren’t with us last year, and so they are freshmen and transfers,” Woerth said. “Just from that standpoint, I think it helped us a ton. Having an additional semester under your belt is never a bad thing.”
Among the transfers is right side and outside hitter Lindsey Heller. Heller has three years of eligibility remaining after competing as a freshman at West Alabama. Heller posted 152 kills, 105 digs, 28 blocks and seven aces for the Tigers in 2019.
Using the extended offseason to build chemistry has proven itself beneficial so far this season. The Bearcats are ranked No. 17 in the AVCA Division II coaches poll and sit below Nebraska Kearney at the No. 2 spot in the MIAA North Division.
Having played seven matches this far into the shortened season, Woerth has seen her team turn the tide offensively compared to last year.
“We are a really good serving and passing team, and I knew we had that capability, but we have actually shown that,” Woerth said. “We’re one the best passing teams in the conference so far statistically.”
Woerth said that building a successful volleyball team begins with having outstanding ball control and a reliant offense. Northwest keyed in on these two factors during the offseason, starting from the feet up. The Bearcats’ careful practice on these hasn’t surprised Woerth in the slightest, and she knew the roster was littered with talented individuals.
Northwest now turns its attention to Washburn March 20. The Bearcats took care of the Ichabods on home ground Feb. 24, winning in four sets.
The backbone of the Ichabods is their ability to serve and pass efficiently. When Washburn finds its groove, they can take any opposing team out of their system.
The Ichabods also yield some pretty accurate hitters, including 2019 MIAA Co-Player of the Year senior Genna Berg. In the last contest between the two, Berg led the Ichabods with 15 kills to go with nine digs and five assists.
Although Northwest pulled out a 3-1 victory against Washburn, the matchup began with the Bearcats down 23-19 in the first set, which provided seven ties and three lead changes. The ’Cats would rally for a 26-24 victory, proving this team can face adversity.
“I just said, ‘We’re not giving up, and we’re just following our gameplan and living in the moment,’” Woerth said. “If we look outside that moment, we have a tendency to get overwhelmed just like anybody else would. You just play it point by point; you live in the moment and get them out of system and do your job.”
Compared to last season’s team, Woerth has noticed her squad is better at coming back when put in a scenario where it cannot afford mistakes. The staff continues to train the players to have a similar mindset each season, but Woerth sees a different mindset due to the individuals that collectively make the team in 2021.
A standout performer in the Feb. 24 match was sophomore setter Alyssa Rezac, who notched 38 assists, along with six digs, two blocks and two kills. She also had a service ace, which sealed the first set comeback.
“One of the really big positives about Alyssa is just her demeanor. She’s not a leader that gets super high or super low, she’s a leader that’s always across the board very very consistent,” Woerth said. “You see what you get from her — everyday you’re not seeing anything different, because of that, she builds a lot of trust with her teammates.”
Washburn, who completed the season sweep of the Bearcats during the 2019 season, now has to avoid being swept themselves. All-MIAA first team selection setter Allison Sadler didn’t make the trip to Maryville, but could find herself back on the court this time around.
“You can hit to her as much as you can in the back row. You can serve aggressively and get them out of system so it makes her job a lot harder on the second contact,” Woerth said on changing their game plan to adapt to Sadler. “Since she’s not the first contact of anything really, the only way you can make her the first contact is if you hit to her on offense. We plan to keep her busy in those areas for sure, so that she has a really big load to take and she can not affect the game as much.”
Northwest will look to sweep the Ichabods for the first time since 2018 in Topeka, Kansas.
