Northwest men’s tennis punched its ticket to nationals in Orlando, Florida, with a 4-1 victory over Southeastern Oklahoma April 29 in Maryville.
The match started out in Southeastern Oklahoma's favor as the Storm won the No. 3 doubles match 6-2 but lost the No. 2 doubles match 6-4.
The No. 1 doubles match was a hard-hitting affair with neither team giving an inch as it went into a tie-breaker. Northwest No. 1 doubles players junior Andrea Zamurri and junior Filippo Piranomonte were able to snag the 9-7 win after having six chances, meaning that had six match points to win the match, giving the ’Cats a 1-0 lead in the match.
Coach Mark Rosewell said winning the match gave the Bearcats momentum heading into singles play.
“It wasn’t errors, it was just they hit good shots,” Roswell said. “I really think, to get that match really turned it around because now all you have to do is split the singles, where if you lose that point, you have to get four out of six which against a good team like this is a lot more difficult to do.”
Not only was the doubles match important for Northwest's eventual win, but it was huge for Zamurri, who has had an arm injury most of the season keeping him either on the sideline or making it harder for him to win.
Rosewell said it was nice to see Zamurri get the win in his doubles match and be on the verge of winning his singles match as well after the rough season he had.
“He’s ideal, he’s a tremendous student and team captain,” Rosewell said. “He may be the finest individual I’ve ever coached, and that’s over 40 years of coaching — that’s a lot of good players. We’re just lucky to have him at Northwest. He's a Division I player all the way.”
During the doubles match, and in the singles match that followed, the crowd at Frank Grube Tennis Courts was electric, cheering on the Bearcats to get the win. The bleachers were full, and there were even more people standing around the courts to watch Northwest play.
“I was so excited because people don’t come to watch tennis, we all know that,” Rosewell said. “To see a crowd like that enthusiastic, and they stayed the whole time and it was exciting and the doubles was exciting, it was just fabulous.”
Singles play is when the match heated up as Southeastern Oklahoma took the first set from Northwest’s No. 2 player senior Michael Delebois 6-3 and No. 3 player Fabien Collud 6-2. Zamurri made a comeback after being down 4-2 to take his first set 6-4.
Senior Mason Meier No. 5 singles player was the first to finish, taking the first set 6-0 and the second set 6-3 to give Northwest a 2-0 lead. No. 4 singles player Jan Skerbatis took his match as well, winning in straight sets.
“That’s really who came through today,” Rosewell said about the depth of the team. “They all got the first set, and they were putting pressure on them. One point is a great thing to have, but that’s only 1 point and there’s 6 more points to be had. They’re all looking at the scorecards when they’re playing, and they know what the score is."
The Bearcats needed just one more win to claim victory, and the junior No. 6 singles player Simon Birgerson won his match in straight sets to clinch the match and send the Bearcats to Orlando.
“It’s an amazing feeling because you know that everybody has been working really hard,” Birgerson said. “I try not to focus on the other guys in the match, but I kind of know what’s going on and that I have the chance to clinch it. A lot of those last few points are a lot of nerves because I know that especially when I am serving that it’s in my hand right now, and it’s just up to me to execute. That can be difficult so just putting out one last good serve and seeing him miss it was just an amazing feeling and a massive relief.”
Up next for the Bearcats is Orlando for the next rounds of the NCAA Tournament. Who they play is yet to be decided. This year in Orlando it won’t just be the NCAA Tournament there will be NAIA teams, Juco teams and Division 3 teams.
Rosewell said it’s exciting to get to go this year not only because it’s a great achievement but because it will be such a big event.
“This is the year that they have the festival,” Rosewell said. “They do that every four years so it’s going to be special we’re going to be at that new USTA center where they have like 80 courts. If there’s a year to go it’s during one of these years.”
