Northwest baseball had a chance to win every matchup in a three-game series with Central Oklahoma April 10-11 in Edmond, Oklahoma.
The Bearcats made their six-hour return to Maryville with a single win in toe.
In game one, Northwest fell down 4-0 early, but the Bearcats eventually started to figure things out at the plate. Junior second baseman Peter Carlson blasted a three-run home run in the fourth inning to cut the deficit to a single run. Senior first baseman Connor Quick followed Carlson’s homer with one of his own in the top of the fifth inning to even the game at 5. Quick went 3-for-5 with two runs scored and two RBIs.
“We just have to think about chipping away; baseball is a long game,” Quick said. “Carlson hit that huge homer, and by then we knew we were going to win this game.”
The Bearcats continued to score, with five more runs in the fifth inning and two more in the eighth en route to a 12-8 victory.
Redshirt-freshman catcher Caden Diel delivered a two-run single. Junior designated hitter Matt Gastner added to the home-run party with a three-run shot of his own and sophomore left fielder Ryan Koski contributed a hit, an RBI and two walks.
“Our hitters are gaining confidence, and we were able to get a lot of runs on the road,” Northwest coach Darin Loe said. “We are getting good pitching too, but fortunately, our bats are heating up at the right time.”
In the second game of the series, Northwest lost a 9-5 lead in the eighth inning and fell 11-9.
The Bearcats continued to hit with a stable of guys getting it done at the plate. Freshman catcher Ethan Judd and Carlson each delivered run-scoring singles. Koski hit his second home run of the season in the sixth inning to put Northwest up 4-3. Sophomore outfielder Drew Mackie and Judd continued to mash at the plate with RBI doubles of their own. Going into the bottom of the eighth inning, the Bearcats had a 9-5 lead.
Carlson has now reached base in 11 consecutive games and has a team-best six multi-RBI games. Koski leads the team with 10 multi-hit games and has a 10-game hitting streak.
“We all can do a lot of damage with a single pitch,” Carlson said. “We look to find a way to get the next man up, to give them a shot because we believe in each other.”
Sophomore pitcher Alex Slocum entered the bottom of the eighth with a three-run lead, but that lead was soon gone, along with Slocum.
Slocum gave up four hits, four walks and six runs, as the Bronchos took an 11-9 lead. Redshirt-freshman Tanner Smith came in to get the final out of the eighth, and the Bronchos took care of the Bearcats in the ninth to complete the comeback.
“Just a bad day for Alex. We misplayed a ball in the outfield and that gave them confidence,” Loe said. “Off days are gonna happen, but we can’t give them confidence and have them come back.”
In the final game of the series, the Bearcats fell 7-3 to the Bronchos. Northwest combined for 10 hits during 36 at bats during the game.
Gastner contributed a two-run double and junior shortstop Jacob Pinkerton had an RBI single of his own to help out the offense. Mackie and Quick both went 2-for-5 at the plate.
“Connor went through a slump early, and he is hitting well now,” Loe said. “He’s driving in a lot of runs, and he had a great weekend. Hopefully, he can carry that into next week.”
Bearcat sophomore pitcher Zach Shadlow went five innings and allowed five runs on eight hits. He struck out two in his outing.
After a matchup on the road with William Jewell April 13, Northwest is now 12-15 overall and 10-11 in MIAA play. Central Oklahoma moved to 14-11 overall and 10-8 in league play. The Bearcats have started 2-3 on their eight-game road trip.
“It’s been a rough three weeks for our guys; we’ve had a lot of things going on,” Loe said. “There’s been six-hour bus rides, COVID-19 testing, practices and then games. It’s a grind. We have to stay healthy, eat right and sleep well.
With a busy schedule, the players still find time to hang out and have fun with each other.
“We are used to being on the road, and most of us enjoy it,” Carlson said. “The bus rides are long, but we always have a good time. It’s a great group of guys, and we always try to make fun out of it.”
The road trip continues April 16-17, as Northwest will travel to Hays, Kansas, to take on Fort Hays State. The Tigers overall record is 5-20 with a 5-16 MIAA record.
