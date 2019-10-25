A water bath-soaked Maryville coach Matt Webb meandered on the outskirts of the playing field in the aftermath of a high school football game Oct. 25. As the coach paced on the sideline of the ‘Hound Pound at Maryville High School, he was swarmed by a sea of congratulations from his players.
A smile beamed from the face of the normally-stoic coach. The Spoofhounds had just defeated Lafayette 47-6 to win an outright MEC championship. In some ways, that moment paled in comparison to the feat that Webb accomplished — he had just won his 100th career game.
A game that had an influx of milestones on the line wasn’t expected to be won in the fashion that it was. But Maryville’s (7-1) trashing of the Fighting Irish (5-4) served as the 65th consecutive win the ‘Hound Pound, another MEC championship added to the many already in the program’s trophy case and, of course, Webb’s milestone 100th win —one that came in 108 tries.
“Coach Webb is a great coach,” senior running back Aiden Cullin said. “He cares so much about us. For him to get his 100th win, I think it’s a really good deal. It’s like — happy.”
The way to the milestone win for Webb started 59 seconds into the game. Cullin scored the first of what would be three touchdowns in the game when he ran down the sideline for a 42-yard score to put the Spoofhounds ahead of the Irish 7-0.
After being pinned inside its own 10-yard line on the ensuing drive, Maryville’s offense found the end zone again. Junior quarterback Ben Walker continued his string of connections with senior wideout Tate Oglesby for a 69-yard touchdown. Within the first three drives of the game, the Spoofhounds found a way to score twice, Lafayette couldn’t find much of anything.
“We just wanted to get (the offense) started early,” Oglesby said. “We came out and were able to hit the one (from Walker) and it opened up a little bit more. After we hit that, you could tell their defensive backs were on their heels so we took that and used it to our advantage.”
The connection revived itself on Maryville’s first possession of the second quarter. Walker, once again, found Oglesby. Two scores from the duo in as many connections put the Spoofhounds ahead 21-0 with 10:15 left in the first half.
“This season has been great for him,” Oglesby said about his quarterback. “I hope he has respect from everybody in the conference now. With his run that he’s had so far, it gives the whole offense confidence. He’s the leader on our offense, he’s rolled us through nine weeks and we’re just hoping that he continues his play.”
The offensive onslaught for the Spoofhounds continued throughout the rest of the first half.
The all-around struggles for the Irish would continue for the entire contest.
Coming out of the locker room with a 41-0 lead, Maryville continued to hound on the Irish for the next 30 minutes. In a sport that traditionally takes longer than the allotted game time, a running clock spared Lafayette from adding to its struggles on the night.
A lone score for the Spoofhounds in the second half was Cullin’s third and final of the night, one that would end the scoring splurge for Maryville.
Along with their quarterback, the running back trio of Cullin and juniors Trey Houchin and Connor Weiss continued their season-long stint of impressive performances. The group compiled five total touchdowns on the night, Cullin’s three and one each from the other two.
Despite reaching the milestone, Webb wouldn’t take credit for the feat that he had just toppled, rather giving the credit to the team that helped him accomplish it. The selflessness of the coach appeared to be on brand, according to Cullin.
“Coach is one of the most selfless people that I know,” Cullin said. “He’s always going to say that, he’s always going to be that guy.”
“To be able to experience his 100th win, it’s huge for us,” Oglesby added.
A tradition that predates Webb is the success of the program, something that the players are well aware of also. The win sets the Spoofhounds atop of MSHSAA’s Class 2 District 8, giving Maryville a home matchup Nov. 1 against the No. 8 seed St. Joseph Christian with Northland Christian. With a top seed in the district comes even high expectations.
“Our guys have earned the right to be No. 1 seed in our district,” Webb said. “When you’re the one seed, you get to possibly host three games and this is a hard place to come and get a victory out of. … We’re excited about the playoffs and the matchups, tonight I’m proud of our guys for the MEC Championship.”
